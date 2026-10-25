Libra Horoscope Today, October 25, 2026: A practical start may make room for much better daily conversations

Give the day a practical beginning rather than measuring it by how energetic or confident you feel. The Moon in Pisces in your sixth house begins the day by favoring routine effort and practical problem-solving. An unanswered service call or a muddled household arrangement may respond to straightforward attention. Keep sensitive plans within the circle of people who need the information, without assuming that ordinary disagreement means someone is against you. Saturn in Pisces, your sixth house, is retrograde and supports persistent work. Completing an overdue correction can be more useful than starting another task to demonstrate your efficiency. In the evening, the Moon moves into Aries in your seventh house, shifting attention toward partners and other dealings. A clear request may be more useful than a silent expectation. Cooperation may help, but leave room for another person's schedule. A quieter pace can still produce a worthwhile day, especially if you stop comparing your progress with someone else's confident account of theirs.
Libra Love Horoscope Today
An everyday difference of opinion need not become a discussion about the entire relationship. If one person wants company while the other needs to finish something, agree on a simple arrangement instead of testing affection through availability. Approach the evening with curiosity: ask how the day has actually gone before explaining what you need. Venus in Libra, your first house, is retrograde in its own sign, favoring reflection on how you express affection and what feels comfortable to you. An old preference may deserve a fresh explanation rather than an assumption that your partner remembers it. If you are single, allow a conversation to develop without rushing to define its meaning.
Libra Career Horoscope Today
Prepare for questions rather than pressuring yourself to appear ready for everything. A practice paper, interview rehearsal, or review of a pending assignment can show you where another round of preparation would help. Jupiter in Cancer, your tenth house, is direct and exalted, but career duties and expectations still need steady handling. Confirm the expected standard before submitting work for approval. Recognition is not the only useful outcome of a careful review. Mercury in Libra, your first house, is retrograde, making a second look at your wording worthwhile before sending an introduction or important email. If a colleague challenges a detail, answer that point with evidence instead of defending your entire approach. Keep preparation separate from worry about the result.
Libra Money Horoscope Today
Avoid borrowing for a purchase that can comfortably wait, especially if repayment would depend on money not yet received. A small calculation today may prevent an uncomfortable conversation later. Rahu in Aquarius, your fifth house, and Ketu in Leo, your eleventh house, are retrograde. Keep a personal hobby budget separate from any return you hope a group project might eventually bring. Enjoyment does not need to justify itself as an investment. When splitting a bill, settle the amount clearly rather than leaving an informal balance between friends. Check the final payable amount before accepting an installment offer.
Libra Health Horoscope Today
If your energy feels uneven, organize the day around ordinary care rather than pushing through to prove a point. Have a proper meal before a long errand, carry water, and give yourself enough time to get ready without rushing. You may find that irritation eases when basic needs are not postponed. Choose gentle movement over an unnecessarily demanding session if you feel tired. Keep the evening comfortable enough for conversation, but do not let an extended call consume the time you need to wind down.
Tip for the Day: Finish one practical task before asking someone else to discuss shared plans.
Teaching and practising Astrology, Vastu, and Numerology for more than three decades, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is a senior Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, researcher, educator and corporate mentor. Born in the sacred region of Vindhyachal Shakti Peeth, situated between Prayagraj and Varanasi, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is considered one of the most respected, knowledgeable, and qualified Astrologers and Vastu consultants of India.
Experience and Areas of Work
More than three decades of teaching, practice, consultation and research in Vastu Shastra, Astrology and related disciplines
Delivered thousands of correct predictions about Indian Elections, Rise of Anna Hazare’s movement, the Political success of Narendra Modi and Arvind Kejriwal, Commonwealth Games, the Indian Monsoon and many more. Recent ones being Pope Francis' demise, the Air India Crash, the collapse of Zomato, FIITJEE, etc
Astrology- and numerology-based guidance for individuals, families and businesses
Residential, commercial, corporate, institutional and industrial Vastu consultation
Strategic consultation for startups, established enterprises and large corporate organisations
Development of practical, non-demolition Vastu correction methods
Developed the concept of Astro Vastu, an approach that combines Vastu Shastra with Astrology
Only Vastu Consultant to have a Patent in Vastu Analysis methodology, currently followed all around the Globe.
Brand-name, logo and corporate-identity consultation through the principles of Logo Shastra, a unique and proven concept created by him for Corporate Success
Participation in national and international conferences, seminars and academic programmes
Presentation of research papers on Vastu Shastra, temple architecture and the scientific interpretation of traditional principles
Serving clients in more than 100 countries
Clients include Infosys, DLF, Medanta, Shiv Nadar Group, Jakson Group, Ahluwalia Group, Vardhman Group and Lakhs of other corporates, celebrities, and who’s who
Mentor and guide of AstroDevam Private Limited, the most premium organisation in the field of Astrology, Vastu, Numerology, etc.
Academic and Professional Qualifications
Achary Kalki Krishnan’s educational background brings together modern professional studies and traditional Indian knowledge systems. His qualifications include:
B. Com., LL. B., ACMA/AICWA from India’s premier institutions
Jyotish Shastri, Jyotish Visharad
Jyotish Vachaspati by ICAS in recognition of his three-decade-long Astrology Teaching
Master of Arts in Dharmashastra, Vedic Karmakand and Jyotish from Gurukula Kangri Vishwavidyalaya, Haridwar
UGC-accredited Assistant Professor, Dharmashastra
PhD in Astrology from Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri National Sanskrit University
Research and Academic Contribution
Beyond his breakthrough doctoral research on psychiatric disease in the light of astrological parameters, Achary Kalki Krishnan has presented research papers at many Universities on subjects like:
Gita and Mental Health
Vastu Shastra: Scientific Dimensions
Scientific Validity of Vastu Principles
Temple architecture and its relationship with Vastu principles
Environmental protection through traditional Vastu concepts
Core Areas of Expertise
Vedic and predictive astrology
Residential Vastu
Commercial and corporate Vastu
Industrial and factory Vastu
Institutional and office Vastu
Non-demolition Vastu correction
Astro Vastu
Numerology and name correction
Logo Shastra and energy-aligned logo design
Brand naming and corporate identity
Birth-time rectification
Muhurta and business decision consultation
Vedic rituals, Yagya and remedial measures
Gemstone, Rudraksha, Yantra and pyramid consultation
Reiki and Pranic Healing
Graphology and Numero-Graphology
More about him can be known at https://www.astrodevam.com/achary-kalki-krishna.html, and he can be contacted through email astro@astrodevam.comRead More