Panchang Today, October 20, 2026: Shukla Navami under Shravana Nakshatra
Panchang October 20 Today: Check the tithi, nakshatra, yoga, and planetary transits for, October 20, 2026, along with today’s auspicious and inauspicious timi
In traditional Panchang interpretation, October 20, 2026, in New Delhi favours a measured approach to responsibilities, with careful listening, realistic planning and restraint around important commitments offering a practical theme for the day.
How to use it: Prefer this period for quiet planning, reflection or prayer. Avoid new beginnings during Rahu Kaal.
Key Timings Today
|Sunrise
|6:24 am
|Sunset
|5:46 pm
|Rahu Kaal
|2:56 pm to 4:21 pm
|Highlighted favourable window
|Brahma Muhurta: 4:43 am to 5:34 am
Festival and Vrat Today
|Dussehra
Basis: Ashwina Shukla Dashami
|Vijayadashami
Basis: Ashwina Shukla Dashami
What Today's Panchang Means
In traditional Panchang interpretation, Mangalvar can be read as a prompt to direct effort deliberately rather than turn every disagreement into a contest. Alongside Shukla Navami, the practical emphasis may be placed on following through with responsibilities while keeping impatience in check. This is guidance for approaching ordinary tasks, not a prediction of how the day will unfold.
Shravana traditionally brings listening and learning into the interpretation. Readers may use that emphasis to ask a second question, understand instructions fully and distinguish what has actually been said from what they have assumed. With the Moon in Capricorn, a restrained reading favours structure, accountability and realistic expectations rather than dramatic gestures.
Taken together, these elements suggest a useful balance between initiative and receptiveness. Be willing to act, but allow facts and other people's explanations to shape the next step. The supplied Tithi and Nakshatra also include Shukla Dashami and Dhanishta; there is no need to divide everyday choices into separate forecasts. A steady approach remains the more useful theme for this New Delhi Panchang.
How to Use the Day
Work and important decisions
Those who follow Panchang guidance may use the day's emphasis on discipline and listening to make work more orderly. Begin with the tasks that already have clear instructions, and identify what still needs approval before proceeding. For important decisions, separate a genuine deadline from pressure created by an impatient conversation.
A practical approach is to check figures, confirm responsibilities and put agreed next steps in writing. If a proposal remains unclear, ask for the missing detail rather than treating speed as proof of confidence. Timing preferences can inform a flexible schedule, but they should not replace professional judgement, contractual obligations or the information needed to make a sound decision.
Relationships and communication
In traditional Panchang interpretation, the emphasis on listening offers a useful guide for conversations at home and with friends. Let the other person finish, and check whether they want practical help or simply a fair hearing. Directness may be useful, but a firm point need not be delivered sharply.
For shared decisions, keep the discussion close to what can actually be agreed today. Clarify arrangements, acknowledge different priorities and avoid reopening several old disagreements at once. If a conversation becomes repetitive, a pause may be more constructive than insisting on an immediate answer. These are practical choices, not expectations of conflict.
Reflection and spiritual routine
Those who follow Panchang guidance may find a modest period of reflection more useful than setting an elaborate personal target. Consider which responsibilities deserve attention, which expectations need revising and where a patient response would improve an ordinary interaction. The purpose is to make the next step clearer, not to judge the whole day in advance.
If prayer is already part of your routine, it can remain simple and familiar. Alternatively, spend a little time reviewing priorities without messages or competing tasks. There is no need to add a new practice or seek a special result. A manageable intention is enough.
Panchang Facts at a Glance
|Date and Vaar
|October 20, 2026, Tuesday (Mangalvar)
|Lunar Month
|Amanta: Ashwina; Purnimanta: Ashwina
|Tithi (lunar day)
|Shukla Navami until 12:49 pm; then Shukla Dashami
|Nakshatra (lunar constellation)
|Shravana until 6:01 pm; then Dhanishta
|Yog (Sun-Moon combination)
|Shoola until 12:49 am, Wednesday; then Ganda
|Karan (half-tithi division)
|Kaulava until 12:49 pm; then Taitila until 1:35 am, Wednesday; then Gara until 2:11 pm, Wednesday
|Moon sign (zodiac position)
|Capricorn
Auspicious Timings (Shubh Muhurat)
|Period
|Start
|End
|Brahma Muhurta
|4:43 am
|5:34 am
|Pratah Sandhya
|5:09 am
|6:24 am
|Abhijit Muhurta
|11:43 am
|12:28 pm
|Amrit Kalam
|6:36 am
|8:21 am
|Vijaya Muhurta
|1:59 pm
|2:45 pm
|Godhuli Muhurta
|5:46 pm
|6:12 pm
|Sayahana Sandhya
|5:46 pm
|7:02 pm
|Nishita Muhurta
|11:40 pm
|12:31 am, Wednesday
|Ravi Yog
|6:24 am
|6:01 pm
|Ravi Yog
|6:02 pm
|6:25 am, Wednesday
Those who follow Panchang timings may use Brahma Muhurta, from 4:43 am to 5:34 am, for quiet planning, reflection or prayer. Keep the purpose modest: review the day's responsibilities, consider an unresolved question or make space for an existing personal practice. This is an optional traditional preference, not a requirement to rearrange essential routines.
Ravi Yog is also listed as favourable. However, its simultaneous occurrence with Aadal Yog gives mixed traditional indications, so the favourable label should not be read as an unrestricted endorsement of every undertaking. Readers can use the timing information as one consideration when arranging flexible tasks. Preparation, clear consent and practical readiness remain important, especially where a decision affects other people or carries a lasting commitment.
Inauspicious and Caution Timings
|Period
|Start
|End
|Rahu Kaal
|2:56 pm
|4:21 pm
|Gulika Kaal
|12:05 pm
|1:31 pm
|Yamaganda
|9:15 am
|10:40 am
|Dur Muhurtam
|8:41 am
|9:26 am
|Dur Muhurtam
|10:50 pm
|11:41 pm
|Varjyam
|10:22 pm
|12:06 am, Wednesday
|Vidaal Yog
|6:02 pm
|6:25 am, Wednesday
|Aadal Yog
|6:24 am
|6:01 pm
Those who follow Panchang timings may take a more cautious approach to discretionary beginnings during Aadal Yog, which ends at 6:01 pm, and Rahu Kaal, which ends at 4:21 pm. Where a schedule is flexible, use these periods to review details, complete routine work or reconsider an unclear commitment rather than rush into something new.
Ravi Yog and Aadal Yog occur simultaneously, making their traditional indications mixed. Neither should be treated as cancelling or overriding the other. This calls for measured judgement, not an assumption that a favourable label removes every caution.
There is no need to regard these periods with fear or to suspend necessary responsibilities. Keep existing appointments and respond to urgent matters according to their practical needs. For an optional decision, a little more preparation may be more useful than watching the clock anxiously.
Sunrise, Sunset, Moonrise and Moonset
|Sunrise
|6:24 am
|Sunset
|5:46 pm
|Moonrise
|2:19 pm
|Moonset
|1:26 am, Wednesday
Rahu Kaal Timings Across India
|City
|Rahu Kaal
|Mumbai
|3:17 pm to 4:45 pm
|Delhi (NCR)
|2:56 pm to 4:21 pm
|Bengaluru
|3:01 pm to 4:29 pm
|Hyderabad
|2:55 pm to 4:23 pm
|Chennai
|2:50 pm to 4:18 pm
|Ahmedabad
|3:17 pm to 4:43 pm
|Pune
|3:13 pm to 4:41 pm
|Kolkata
|2:14 pm to 3:40 pm
|Jaipur
|3:02 pm to 4:28 pm
|Kochi
|3:07 pm to 4:36 pm
|Lucknow
|2:42 pm to 4:07 pm
|Indore
|3:04 pm to 4:30 pm
|Guwahati
|1:59 pm to 3:25 pm
|Chandigarh
|2:56 pm to 4:21 pm
|Surat
|3:17 pm to 4:43 pm
|Visakhapatnam
|2:36 pm to 4:04 pm
|Nagpur
|2:51 pm to 4:18 pm
|Coimbatore
|3:04 pm to 4:33 pm
|Varanasi
|2:34 pm to 4:00 pm
|Bhubaneswar
|2:25 pm to 3:52 pm
In traditional Panchang guidance, the most useful takeaway is a deliberate pace: listen carefully, organise what is within your control and avoid unnecessary haste. Use timing preferences where your schedule allows, while keeping responsibilities and informed judgement first. A clear plan and a considerate response are manageable aims for the day.
Dr. Achary Kalki Krishnan
(Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, Researcher, Educator & Corporate mentor)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORDr Achary Kalki Krishnan
Teaching and practising Astrology, Vastu, and Numerology for more than three decades, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is a senior Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, researcher, educator and corporate mentor. Born in the sacred region of Vindhyachal Shakti Peeth, situated between Prayagraj and Varanasi, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is considered one of the most respected, knowledgeable, and qualified Astrologers and Vastu consultants of India. Experience and Areas of Work More than three decades of teaching, practice, consultation and research in Vastu Shastra, Astrology and related disciplines Delivered thousands of correct predictions about Indian Elections, Rise of Anna Hazare’s movement, the Political success of Narendra Modi and Arvind Kejriwal, Commonwealth Games, the Indian Monsoon and many more. Recent ones being Pope Francis' demise, the Air India Crash, the collapse of Zomato, FIITJEE, etc Astrology- and numerology-based guidance for individuals, families and businesses Residential, commercial, corporate, institutional and industrial Vastu consultation Strategic consultation for startups, established enterprises and large corporate organisations Development of practical, non-demolition Vastu correction methods Developed the concept of Astro Vastu, an approach that combines Vastu Shastra with Astrology Only Vastu Consultant to have a Patent in Vastu Analysis methodology, currently followed all around the Globe. Brand-name, logo and corporate-identity consultation through the principles of Logo Shastra, a unique and proven concept created by him for Corporate Success Participation in national and international conferences, seminars and academic programmes Presentation of research papers on Vastu Shastra, temple architecture and the scientific interpretation of traditional principles Serving clients in more than 100 countries Clients include Infosys, DLF, Medanta, Shiv Nadar Group, Jakson Group, Ahluwalia Group, Vardhman Group and Lakhs of other corporates, celebrities, and who’s who Mentor and guide of AstroDevam Private Limited, the most premium organisation in the field of Astrology, Vastu, Numerology, etc. Academic and Professional Qualifications Achary Kalki Krishnan’s educational background brings together modern professional studies and traditional Indian knowledge systems. His qualifications include: B. Com., LL. B., ACMA/AICWA from India’s premier institutions Jyotish Shastri, Jyotish Visharad Jyotish Vachaspati by ICAS in recognition of his three-decade-long Astrology Teaching Master of Arts in Dharmashastra, Vedic Karmakand and Jyotish from Gurukula Kangri Vishwavidyalaya, Haridwar UGC-accredited Assistant Professor, Dharmashastra PhD in Astrology from Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri National Sanskrit University Research and Academic Contribution Beyond his breakthrough doctoral research on psychiatric disease in the light of astrological parameters, Achary Kalki Krishnan has presented research papers at many Universities on subjects like: Gita and Mental Health Vastu Shastra: Scientific Dimensions Scientific Validity of Vastu Principles Temple architecture and its relationship with Vastu principles Environmental protection through traditional Vastu concepts Core Areas of Expertise Vedic and predictive astrology Residential Vastu Commercial and corporate Vastu Industrial and factory Vastu Institutional and office Vastu Non-demolition Vastu correction Astro Vastu Numerology and name correction Logo Shastra and energy-aligned logo design Brand naming and corporate identity Birth-time rectification Muhurta and business decision consultation Vedic rituals, Yagya and remedial measures Gemstone, Rudraksha, Yantra and pyramid consultation Reiki and Pranic Healing Graphology and Numero-Graphology More about him can be known at https://www.astrodevam.com/achary-kalki-krishna.html, and he can be contacted through email astro@astrodevam.comRead More