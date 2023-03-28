Home / Astrology / Horoscope / Sagittarius Horoscope Today, March 28, 2023 predicts setting your priorities

Sagittarius Horoscope Today, March 28, 2023 predicts setting your priorities

ByManisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma
Mar 28, 2023 02:26 AM IST

Horoscope Today for March 28 to read the daily astrological prediction for Sagittarius. You may join meditation to improve your mental health too.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Sagittarius Daily Horoscope Today for March 28, 2023: A trip to a romantic destination with a beloved may prove helpful.
A moderately favorable day is indicated for the Sagittarius natives. Daily astrological prediction says you may enjoy good health and join meditation to improve your mental health too. Some may start working on their new business idea and look for business partners or investors. Some financial schemes may come your way. You should control your urges to spend on unnecessary things to maintain a stable financial condition.

The family front seems excellent and you may take a break from work to stay at home with your siblings and enjoy recreational activities. Spending time with your beloved may help you relieve the work stress. The day may turn out favorable, but you may have to face some issues at work.

Sagittarius Finance Today:

The day may bring mixed results for businesspersons. Travel agents and real estate agents may earn good commissions today. Unexpected expenses are on the cards. You should avoid spending huge amounts of money on unnecessary things as it may affect your finances seriously.

Sagittarius Family Today:

A family trip or visit to a relative may give you plenty of reasons to laugh about. Someone in your family may tie the knot soon and you may enjoy a joyous aura at home.

Sagittarius Career Today:

This is not a favorable day on the work front. You should focus on priority and clear backlogs to avoid any further issues. This is not the auspicious time to move to another job or start something new.

Sagittarius Health Today:

This is a favorable day. You may learn martial arts techniques or join karate for protection and fitness. Implementing new dietary and lifestyle changes may be easier for you.

Sagittarius Love Life Today:

This is a moderate day on the love front. You may feel less attracted to your partner and try to find ways to add a spark to your current relationship. A trip to a romantic destination with a beloved may prove helpful.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Color: Grey

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Manisha Koushik

    Manisha Koushik has more than 12+ years of experience. She gives astrological advice related to career, health, finance, business, relationship and more. She is known to combine the principles of Vedic and Western astrology, Tarot, Numerology, Vastu and Fengshui. She has authored many books and is a popular face for astrology TV shows.

