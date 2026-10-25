Sagittarius Horoscope Today, October 25, 2026: A little flexibility may bring much more joy to your day

Home may need your attention before you feel ready to offer it, so begin with what is actually necessary rather than everything that could be improved. The Moon in Pisces in your fourth house begins the day with domestic matters and emotional comfort in focus. A family discussion may be useful, even if some restlessness remains. Saturn in Pisces, your fourth house, is retrograde and gives home responsibilities greater weight. Agreeing on a manageable household standard can reduce the strain of expecting everyone to notice the same things. A parent's suggestion may be worth hearing without becoming an instruction you must follow. In the evening, the Moon moves into Aries in your fifth house, turning attention toward enjoyment, children, or learning, although distraction and high expectations may coexist. Keep an outing or creative plan flexible. You need not finish every household improvement before allowing yourself some pleasure, and you do not need to spend heavily to make a shared occasion worthwhile.
Sagittarius Love Horoscope Today
Your partner may be receptive to discussing household arrangements, but mutual understanding grows from specific preferences rather than broad statements about who cares more. Explain whether you want a quieter evening, help with a meal, or company on an errand. If relatives are visiting, allow your partner some say in how long the gathering lasts. An evening movie or game can offer easy companionship, provided nobody is expected to enjoy it on command. If you are single, a familiar social setting may make conversation more comfortable, but avoid reading too much into one pleasant exchange. Parents can encourage a child's interests without turning leisure time into an assessment of talent or achievement.
Sagittarius Career Horoscope Today
Domestic interruptions may make a long work session difficult, so choose an assignment that can be completed in distinct parts. Write down the next step before stepping away, making it easier to resume without rereading everything. Rahu in Aquarius, your third house, and Ketu in Leo, your ninth house, are retrograde. Use your initiative to test your understanding through a short explanation while remaining open to a teacher correcting the underlying principle. Confidence is more useful when it allows room for new information. Mercury in Libra, your eleventh house, is retrograde, so reconfirm the purpose of a group meeting before preparing material for it. Students should protect one focused study period from chat notifications, particularly when friends are discussing several different study plans.
Sagittarius Money Horoscope Today
Set a clear spending limit before browsing for household items. Compare the usefulness of replacing an appliance with the simpler option of servicing what you already own. Jupiter in Cancer, your eighth house, is direct and exalted, yet shared finances and obligations require careful scrutiny. Check refund conditions and confirm which account will be charged before placing a joint order. Do not count an expected contribution as available money until it is confirmed. Property or renovation discussions can remain at the stage of estimates and questions today. Keep entertainment spending separate so that a pleasant outing does not obscure your household expenses.
Sagittarius Health Horoscope Today
A crowded home or a day of repeated small interruptions may leave you feeling more tired than the workload suggests. Step outside briefly, stretch gently, or sit somewhere quiet without turning the pause into another task to complete. Keep meals straightforward if you are entertaining, and avoid skipping your own food while serving everyone else. An evening activity can be refreshing, but choose something that leaves room for sleep. You may feel steadier when you allow an ordinary day to remain ordinary rather than constantly trying to improve it.
Tip for the Day: Agree on the household budget before turning a casual idea into a shopping trip.
Teaching and practising Astrology, Vastu, and Numerology for more than three decades, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is a senior Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, researcher, educator and corporate mentor. Born in the sacred region of Vindhyachal Shakti Peeth, situated between Prayagraj and Varanasi, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is considered one of the most respected, knowledgeable, and qualified Astrologers and Vastu consultants of India.
Experience and Areas of Work
More than three decades of teaching, practice, consultation and research in Vastu Shastra, Astrology and related disciplines
Delivered thousands of correct predictions about Indian Elections, Rise of Anna Hazare’s movement, the Political success of Narendra Modi and Arvind Kejriwal, Commonwealth Games, the Indian Monsoon and many more. Recent ones being Pope Francis' demise, the Air India Crash, the collapse of Zomato, FIITJEE, etc
Astrology- and numerology-based guidance for individuals, families and businesses
Residential, commercial, corporate, institutional and industrial Vastu consultation
Strategic consultation for startups, established enterprises and large corporate organisations
Development of practical, non-demolition Vastu correction methods
Developed the concept of Astro Vastu, an approach that combines Vastu Shastra with Astrology
Only Vastu Consultant to have a Patent in Vastu Analysis methodology, currently followed all around the Globe.
Brand-name, logo and corporate-identity consultation through the principles of Logo Shastra, a unique and proven concept created by him for Corporate Success
Participation in national and international conferences, seminars and academic programmes
Presentation of research papers on Vastu Shastra, temple architecture and the scientific interpretation of traditional principles
Serving clients in more than 100 countries
Clients include Infosys, DLF, Medanta, Shiv Nadar Group, Jakson Group, Ahluwalia Group, Vardhman Group and Lakhs of other corporates, celebrities, and who’s who
Mentor and guide of AstroDevam Private Limited, the most premium organisation in the field of Astrology, Vastu, Numerology, etc.
Academic and Professional Qualifications
Achary Kalki Krishnan’s educational background brings together modern professional studies and traditional Indian knowledge systems. His qualifications include:
B. Com., LL. B., ACMA/AICWA from India’s premier institutions
Jyotish Shastri, Jyotish Visharad
Jyotish Vachaspati by ICAS in recognition of his three-decade-long Astrology Teaching
Master of Arts in Dharmashastra, Vedic Karmakand and Jyotish from Gurukula Kangri Vishwavidyalaya, Haridwar
UGC-accredited Assistant Professor, Dharmashastra
PhD in Astrology from Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri National Sanskrit University
Research and Academic Contribution
Beyond his breakthrough doctoral research on psychiatric disease in the light of astrological parameters, Achary Kalki Krishnan has presented research papers at many Universities on subjects like:
Gita and Mental Health
Vastu Shastra: Scientific Dimensions
Scientific Validity of Vastu Principles
Temple architecture and its relationship with Vastu principles
Environmental protection through traditional Vastu concepts
Core Areas of Expertise
Vedic and predictive astrology
Residential Vastu
Commercial and corporate Vastu
Industrial and factory Vastu
Institutional and office Vastu
Non-demolition Vastu correction
Astro Vastu
Numerology and name correction
Logo Shastra and energy-aligned logo design
Brand naming and corporate identity
Birth-time rectification
Muhurta and business decision consultation
Vedic rituals, Yagya and remedial measures
Gemstone, Rudraksha, Yantra and pyramid consultation
Reiki and Pranic Healing
Graphology and Numero-Graphology
More about him can be known at https://www.astrodevam.com/achary-kalki-krishna.html, and he can be contacted through email astro@astrodevam.comRead More