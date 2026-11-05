Scorpio Horoscope Today, November 5, 2026: A long-awaited wish may seem closer to achieve on this day

You will feel warmly encouraged as good financial gains are indicated and a long-awaited desire moves closer to fulfilment. That wish may come true today, giving familiar routines a brighter feeling. Your elder sibling will extend support, and social honour and respect will come your way. A family conversation will carry a welcome sense that someone understands what matters to you. The Moon begins the day in Leo in your tenth house, favoring noticed work and public-facing tasks, then moves early in the morning into Virgo in your eleventh house, bringing gatherings and useful contacts, along with a friend's good news. There will be room for both achievement and enjoyment. News shared among familiar people will give the day a sociable pulse, and you will feel more willing to join in.
Scorpio Love Horoscope Today
You will share a romantic and pleasant time with your spouse. The warmth will show itself in ordinary company, whether you are talking at home or finding a little time together after the working day. The conversation will feel easier, and the pleasure of being understood will stay with you. Your elder sibling's support will also give family life a reassuring note. A wish you have carried for some time may become part of a happy discussion with your partner. Make room for an unhurried evening together. Affection will feel comfortable and familiar, with shared enjoyment giving the relationship its own space amid the day's wider activity.
Scorpio Career Horoscope Today
Jupiter in Leo, your tenth house, puts seniors and responsibility in focus, with recognition growing when you take charge of the right task. Work that requires you to represent the team or explain a decision is favored. Your standing will matter today, and the respect indicated in the wider day will have a professional expression too. An exchange with a senior will centre on responsibility and the part you are ready to carry. The Sun in Libra, your twelfth house, is debilitated and brings authority and self-respect into quieter focus. Watch pride in dealings with senior people; a restrained exchange will serve you better than a contest over recognition. Students will find discussion and contact useful to the day's learning. Work already completed will have a better chance of being noticed when you can speak plainly about its purpose.
Scorpio Money Horoscope Today
Good financial gains are indicated, making this one of the day's clearest strengths. Investments in fixed deposits or mutual funds are likely, and your attention will turn towards giving available money a place to stay. A long-held wish may influence how you think about the gain, especially if you have been waiting for greater financial room. The day favors a considered approach to where money goes next. A conversation with your elder sibling will carry a supportive tone around your plans. Financial improvement may bring relief as well as pleasure, helping the day feel less restricted by the usual calculations.
Scorpio Health Horoscope Today
Your emotional mood will benefit from pleasant company and the prospect of a wish being fulfilled. There is enjoyment in the day, and you will feel more connected to people who know your hopes. A quiet stretch after social activity will fit the later mood, particularly when work has demanded a public face. Leave some space between finishing duties and beginning the evening's plans. The day's warmth will remain strongest in company that feels familiar, where you can settle into conversation and enjoy the occasion at your own pace.
Tip for the Day: Give your spouse unhurried time after the day's work and social commitments.
Teaching and practising Astrology, Vastu, and Numerology for more than three decades, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is a senior Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, researcher, educator and corporate mentor. Born in the sacred region of Vindhyachal Shakti Peeth, situated between Prayagraj and Varanasi, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is considered one of the most respected, knowledgeable, and qualified Astrologers and Vastu consultants of India.
Experience and Areas of Work
More than three decades of teaching, practice, consultation and research in Vastu Shastra, Astrology and related disciplines
Delivered thousands of correct predictions about Indian Elections, Rise of Anna Hazare’s movement, the Political success of Narendra Modi and Arvind Kejriwal, Commonwealth Games, the Indian Monsoon and many more. Recent ones being Pope Francis' demise, the Air India Crash, the collapse of Zomato, FIITJEE, etc
Astrology- and numerology-based guidance for individuals, families and businesses
Residential, commercial, corporate, institutional and industrial Vastu consultation
Strategic consultation for startups, established enterprises and large corporate organisations
Development of practical, non-demolition Vastu correction methods
Developed the concept of Astro Vastu, an approach that combines Vastu Shastra with Astrology
Only Vastu Consultant to have a Patent in Vastu Analysis methodology, currently followed all around the Globe.
Brand-name, logo and corporate-identity consultation through the principles of Logo Shastra, a unique and proven concept created by him for Corporate Success
Participation in national and international conferences, seminars and academic programmes
Presentation of research papers on Vastu Shastra, temple architecture and the scientific interpretation of traditional principles
Serving clients in more than 100 countries
Clients include Infosys, DLF, Medanta, Shiv Nadar Group, Jakson Group, Ahluwalia Group, Vardhman Group and Lakhs of other corporates, celebrities, and who’s who
Mentor and guide of AstroDevam Private Limited, the most premium organisation in the field of Astrology, Vastu, Numerology, etc.
Academic and Professional Qualifications
Achary Kalki Krishnan’s educational background brings together modern professional studies and traditional Indian knowledge systems. His qualifications include:
B. Com., LL. B., ACMA/AICWA from India’s premier institutions
Jyotish Shastri, Jyotish Visharad
Jyotish Vachaspati by ICAS in recognition of his three-decade-long Astrology Teaching
Master of Arts in Dharmashastra, Vedic Karmakand and Jyotish from Gurukula Kangri Vishwavidyalaya, Haridwar
UGC-accredited Assistant Professor, Dharmashastra
PhD in Astrology from Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri National Sanskrit University
Research and Academic Contribution
Beyond his breakthrough doctoral research on psychiatric disease in the light of astrological parameters, Achary Kalki Krishnan has presented research papers at many Universities on subjects like:
Gita and Mental Health
Vastu Shastra: Scientific Dimensions
Scientific Validity of Vastu Principles
Temple architecture and its relationship with Vastu principles
Environmental protection through traditional Vastu concepts
Core Areas of Expertise
Vedic and predictive astrology
Residential Vastu
Commercial and corporate Vastu
Industrial and factory Vastu
Institutional and office Vastu
Non-demolition Vastu correction
Astro Vastu
Numerology and name correction
Logo Shastra and energy-aligned logo design
Brand naming and corporate identity
Birth-time rectification
Muhurta and business decision consultation
Vedic rituals, Yagya and remedial measures
Gemstone, Rudraksha, Yantra and pyramid consultation
Reiki and Pranic Healing
Graphology and Numero-Graphology
More about him can be known at https://www.astrodevam.com/achary-kalki-krishna.html, and he can be contacted through email astro@astrodevam.comRead More