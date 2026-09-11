September New Moon 2026: When to see it in the US and what the Moon's energy means in astrology
A US-based astrologer shares with HT that the September New Moon marks a shift toward practical areas of life. Here's what astrology followers should know.
The September New Moon arrives in Virgo, putting routines, organization, work and everyday wellbeing in the spotlight.
For skywatchers and astrology followers, the New Moon takes place on September 10, 2026, at 11:27 p.m. EDT. The same moment occurs on September 11 in some parts of the world due to time zone differences.
According to Western astrology, the New Moon is linked with fresh starts, but its message is less about making dramatic changes and more about fixing what is not working in your everyday life.
Also Read New Moon September 2026: Date, timings, and what this lunar phase means spiritually
When is the September 2026 New Moon in the US?
The New Moon in Virgo peaks on Thursday, September 10, at 11:27 p.m. EDT. It occurs at 18 degrees of Virgo, according to Cafe Astrology.
For those on the West Coast, that translates to 8:27 p.m. PDT. The New Moon occurs when the Sun and Moon align, leaving the Moon's illuminated side facing away from Earth.
Because the Moon is not easily visible during this phase, you are more likely to notice the event through its place in the lunar calendar than by looking up at the night sky.
What does the September New Moon in Virgo mean in astrology?
In astrology, Virgo is linked with routines, health, work, organization and attention to detail. That makes this New Moon a natural moment to look at the systems you use every day.
Tetiana Tsvil, an astrologer and spiritual advisor at Nebula, shares with Hindustan Times that the lunar event marks a shift toward practical areas of life.
“The New Moon in Virgo marks the beginning of a new cycle in areas of daily life: work, responsibilities, health, nutrition, habits, schedules, household routines, and organizing your living space.” That could mean cleaning up your schedule, changing a habit, organizing your home or finally completing a task you have delayed.
What rituals should you follow during the New Moon?
You do not need an elaborate ritual to work with the themes astrologers associate with this New Moon. Start with something you can actually maintain.
Pick one area of your life that feels disorganized. Clear your desk, clean one room, review your weekly schedule or replace an unhelpful habit with a more realistic one.
Tsvil recommends focusing on one concrete change instead of trying to overhaul everything at once. “Choose one area of your daily life that most needs change right now, and take one specific action.”
How long does the September New Moon energy last?
Astrologically, the influence of a New Moon is often considered strongest around the event itself, with intentions carrying into the following weeks. Tsvil says the energy can be felt several days before and after September 10 and describes the following two weeks as a useful period for putting plans into motion.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSoumi Pyne
Soumi Pyne is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with four years of work experience. She started her career as a digital journalist with HT after completing her master's in media and communication from NSHM Kolkata. She covers topics in astrology, manifesting, and tarot readings, and also interviews astrologers to share their stories. In 2022, she interviewed the young indigo pilot who had saved Indian students from Ukraine. She has also covered stories about the Dhoomimal Art Gallery and a few lifestyle stories. She is now a fervent reader of astrology, but before working full-time on the Astrology beat, she coordinated and published think tank stories in the HT insight section. Additionally, produced Live Mint and HT newsletters, during which she had the scope to publish news articles by HT's editor-in-chief, Sukumar Ranganathan. She puts in her best effort to make her readers justify the statement "Astrology is a pseudoscience". While she believes that Astrology is not intertwined with Science, she aims to help her readers understand that the human body can be influenced by planetary alignments, drawing on insights from Indian and USA astrologers. Outside her professional sphere, she enjoys a healthy lifestyle through yoga, journaling, meditation, running, and cooking gluten-free meals. She is an avid documentary enthusiast who loves watching BBC, Discovery, and other channels, with a focus on ancient history, space, art, and culture. Also, you'll often find her taking her pooch to new cafes and often taking short trips with her girls or her family to offbeat places.Read More