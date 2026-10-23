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Taurus Horoscope Today, October 23, 2026: Thoughtful teamwork can help you turn daily responsibilities into progress

Taurus Horoscope Today: Professional preparation, meaningful connections, and careful choices may help you make steady progress.

Published on: Oct 23, 2026, 03:56:02 IST
By Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan
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Taurus (Apr 20 – May 20)

Daily Prediction says,

Take the day seriously without treating every response as a judgement of your abilities. The day begins with the Moon in Aquarius in your tenth house, bringing work, responsibility, and organisation into focus. A meeting or customer enquiry may give you an opportunity to demonstrate your preparation, although recognition may not arrive immediately. Later in the afternoon, the Moon moves into Pisces in your eleventh house, making room for colleagues, friends, and a more practical review of shared goals. You may find it easier to identify who can contribute and which expectations need adjusting. Saturn in Pisces, your eleventh house, is retrograde and emphasises patient progress toward goals and the value of reliable networks, without guaranteeing financial gains. Complete an earlier commitment before adding your name to another group activity. If you feel uncertain, ask one clear question rather than repeatedly seeking reassurance. Let satisfaction come from useful participation and a manageable plan instead of trying to make everything look successful.

Taurus Horoscope Today
Taurus Horoscope Today

Taurus Love Horoscope Today

Someone close may want your attention while your mind remains occupied with work. Give them a proper response instead of half-listening while checking your phone. Rahu in Aquarius, your tenth house, and Ketu in Leo, your fourth house, are retrograde, highlighting the balance between public responsibilities and private comfort. Avoid treating family time as whatever remains after your schedule is complete. A simple meal together or a shared household errand may restore a sense of ease without requiring a grand gesture. Singles may appreciate a conversation that develops naturally. If plans change, explain promptly, as silence can create more uncertainty than an honest admission that you are busy.

Taurus Career Horoscope Today

You may be well placed to handle a visible task if you check the details beforehand. Business owners can follow up on an enquiry, clarify quantities, or revise a delivery estimate without assuming that interest has become a confirmed order. Jupiter in Cancer, your third house, is exalted, but progress still depends on effort, practice, and effective communication. Rehearse a pitch aloud or work through a difficult lesson instead of repeatedly polishing an easy introduction. Students should use feedback to identify one area that needs improvement. Later, a colleague or study companion may offer a useful perspective if you approach them with a specific question rather than expecting them to solve everything.

Taurus Money Horoscope Today

Feeling more visible at work does not necessarily mean you have extra money available. Keep spending tied to confirmed funds, particularly if you are tempted by a celebratory purchase or a speculative suggestion. Read the conditions attached to discounts, instalment plans, and business quotations. Even an optimistic estimate needs to account for ordinary costs. If someone proposes pooling money for a group activity, establish the amount and payment arrangements before agreeing. You do not have to reject a worthwhile idea, but you can request the figures and take time to consider them calmly.

Taurus Health Horoscope Today

A demanding workday may leave you holding tension long after the task is finished. Notice whether you are sitting rigidly, drinking too little water, or eating while answering messages. Small adjustments may be more useful than setting an ambitious fitness target for tonight. Venus in Libra, your sixth house, is retrograde in its own sign, encouraging you to review everyday routines and consider what makes them sustainable. Return to a comfortable meal pattern or a familiar form of gentle movement. Leave enough time to unwind before bed without judging yourself by the day's productivity.

Tip for the Day: Let completed work speak for itself, and ask for details before making further commitments.

Dr. Achary Kalki Krishnan

(Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, Researcher, Educator & Corporate mentor)

  • Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan
    ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan

    Teaching and practising Astrology, Vastu, and Numerology for more than three decades, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is a senior Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, researcher, educator and corporate mentor. Born in the sacred region of Vindhyachal Shakti Peeth, situated between Prayagraj and Varanasi, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is considered one of the most respected, knowledgeable, and qualified Astrologers and Vastu consultants of India. Experience and Areas of Work More than three decades of teaching, practice, consultation and research in Vastu Shastra, Astrology and related disciplines Delivered thousands of correct predictions about Indian Elections, Rise of Anna Hazare’s movement, the Political success of Narendra Modi and Arvind Kejriwal, Commonwealth Games, the Indian Monsoon and many more. Recent ones being Pope Francis' demise, the Air India Crash, the collapse of Zomato, FIITJEE, etc Astrology- and numerology-based guidance for individuals, families and businesses Residential, commercial, corporate, institutional and industrial Vastu consultation Strategic consultation for startups, established enterprises and large corporate organisations Development of practical, non-demolition Vastu correction methods Developed the concept of Astro Vastu, an approach that combines Vastu Shastra with Astrology Only Vastu Consultant to have a Patent in Vastu Analysis methodology, currently followed all around the Globe. Brand-name, logo and corporate-identity consultation through the principles of Logo Shastra, a unique and proven concept created by him for Corporate Success Participation in national and international conferences, seminars and academic programmes Presentation of research papers on Vastu Shastra, temple architecture and the scientific interpretation of traditional principles Serving clients in more than 100 countries Clients include Infosys, DLF, Medanta, Shiv Nadar Group, Jakson Group, Ahluwalia Group, Vardhman Group and Lakhs of other corporates, celebrities, and who’s who Mentor and guide of AstroDevam Private Limited, the most premium organisation in the field of Astrology, Vastu, Numerology, etc. Academic and Professional Qualifications Achary Kalki Krishnan’s educational background brings together modern professional studies and traditional Indian knowledge systems. His qualifications include: B. Com., LL. B., ACMA/AICWA from India’s premier institutions Jyotish Shastri, Jyotish Visharad Jyotish Vachaspati by ICAS in recognition of his three-decade-long Astrology Teaching Master of Arts in Dharmashastra, Vedic Karmakand and Jyotish from Gurukula Kangri Vishwavidyalaya, Haridwar UGC-accredited Assistant Professor, Dharmashastra PhD in Astrology from Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri National Sanskrit University Research and Academic Contribution Beyond his breakthrough doctoral research on psychiatric disease in the light of astrological parameters, Achary Kalki Krishnan has presented research papers at many Universities on subjects like: Gita and Mental Health Vastu Shastra: Scientific Dimensions Scientific Validity of Vastu Principles Temple architecture and its relationship with Vastu principles Environmental protection through traditional Vastu concepts Core Areas of Expertise Vedic and predictive astrology Residential Vastu Commercial and corporate Vastu Industrial and factory Vastu Institutional and office Vastu Non-demolition Vastu correction Astro Vastu Numerology and name correction Logo Shastra and energy-aligned logo design Brand naming and corporate identity Birth-time rectification Muhurta and business decision consultation Vedic rituals, Yagya and remedial measures Gemstone, Rudraksha, Yantra and pyramid consultation Reiki and Pranic Healing Graphology and Numero-Graphology More about him can be known at https://www.astrodevam.com/achary-kalki-krishna.html, and he can be contacted through email astro@astrodevam.comRead More

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