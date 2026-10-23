Taurus Horoscope Today, October 23, 2026: Thoughtful teamwork can help you turn daily responsibilities into progress

Take the day seriously without treating every response as a judgement of your abilities. The day begins with the Moon in Aquarius in your tenth house, bringing work, responsibility, and organisation into focus. A meeting or customer enquiry may give you an opportunity to demonstrate your preparation, although recognition may not arrive immediately. Later in the afternoon, the Moon moves into Pisces in your eleventh house, making room for colleagues, friends, and a more practical review of shared goals. You may find it easier to identify who can contribute and which expectations need adjusting. Saturn in Pisces, your eleventh house, is retrograde and emphasises patient progress toward goals and the value of reliable networks, without guaranteeing financial gains. Complete an earlier commitment before adding your name to another group activity. If you feel uncertain, ask one clear question rather than repeatedly seeking reassurance. Let satisfaction come from useful participation and a manageable plan instead of trying to make everything look successful.
Taurus Love Horoscope Today
Someone close may want your attention while your mind remains occupied with work. Give them a proper response instead of half-listening while checking your phone. Rahu in Aquarius, your tenth house, and Ketu in Leo, your fourth house, are retrograde, highlighting the balance between public responsibilities and private comfort. Avoid treating family time as whatever remains after your schedule is complete. A simple meal together or a shared household errand may restore a sense of ease without requiring a grand gesture. Singles may appreciate a conversation that develops naturally. If plans change, explain promptly, as silence can create more uncertainty than an honest admission that you are busy.
Taurus Career Horoscope Today
You may be well placed to handle a visible task if you check the details beforehand. Business owners can follow up on an enquiry, clarify quantities, or revise a delivery estimate without assuming that interest has become a confirmed order. Jupiter in Cancer, your third house, is exalted, but progress still depends on effort, practice, and effective communication. Rehearse a pitch aloud or work through a difficult lesson instead of repeatedly polishing an easy introduction. Students should use feedback to identify one area that needs improvement. Later, a colleague or study companion may offer a useful perspective if you approach them with a specific question rather than expecting them to solve everything.
Taurus Money Horoscope Today
Feeling more visible at work does not necessarily mean you have extra money available. Keep spending tied to confirmed funds, particularly if you are tempted by a celebratory purchase or a speculative suggestion. Read the conditions attached to discounts, instalment plans, and business quotations. Even an optimistic estimate needs to account for ordinary costs. If someone proposes pooling money for a group activity, establish the amount and payment arrangements before agreeing. You do not have to reject a worthwhile idea, but you can request the figures and take time to consider them calmly.
Taurus Health Horoscope Today
A demanding workday may leave you holding tension long after the task is finished. Notice whether you are sitting rigidly, drinking too little water, or eating while answering messages. Small adjustments may be more useful than setting an ambitious fitness target for tonight. Venus in Libra, your sixth house, is retrograde in its own sign, encouraging you to review everyday routines and consider what makes them sustainable. Return to a comfortable meal pattern or a familiar form of gentle movement. Leave enough time to unwind before bed without judging yourself by the day's productivity.
Tip for the Day: Let completed work speak for itself, and ask for details before making further commitments.
Teaching and practising Astrology, Vastu, and Numerology for more than three decades, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is a senior Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, researcher, educator and corporate mentor. Born in the sacred region of Vindhyachal Shakti Peeth, situated between Prayagraj and Varanasi, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is considered one of the most respected, knowledgeable, and qualified Astrologers and Vastu consultants of India.
Experience and Areas of Work
More than three decades of teaching, practice, consultation and research in Vastu Shastra, Astrology and related disciplines
Delivered thousands of correct predictions about Indian Elections, Rise of Anna Hazare’s movement, the Political success of Narendra Modi and Arvind Kejriwal, Commonwealth Games, the Indian Monsoon and many more. Recent ones being Pope Francis' demise, the Air India Crash, the collapse of Zomato, FIITJEE, etc
Astrology- and numerology-based guidance for individuals, families and businesses
Residential, commercial, corporate, institutional and industrial Vastu consultation
Strategic consultation for startups, established enterprises and large corporate organisations
Development of practical, non-demolition Vastu correction methods
Developed the concept of Astro Vastu, an approach that combines Vastu Shastra with Astrology
Only Vastu Consultant to have a Patent in Vastu Analysis methodology, currently followed all around the Globe.
Brand-name, logo and corporate-identity consultation through the principles of Logo Shastra, a unique and proven concept created by him for Corporate Success
Participation in national and international conferences, seminars and academic programmes
Presentation of research papers on Vastu Shastra, temple architecture and the scientific interpretation of traditional principles
Serving clients in more than 100 countries
Clients include Infosys, DLF, Medanta, Shiv Nadar Group, Jakson Group, Ahluwalia Group, Vardhman Group and Lakhs of other corporates, celebrities, and who’s who
Mentor and guide of AstroDevam Private Limited, the most premium organisation in the field of Astrology, Vastu, Numerology, etc.
Academic and Professional Qualifications
Achary Kalki Krishnan’s educational background brings together modern professional studies and traditional Indian knowledge systems. His qualifications include:
B. Com., LL. B., ACMA/AICWA from India’s premier institutions
Jyotish Shastri, Jyotish Visharad
Jyotish Vachaspati by ICAS in recognition of his three-decade-long Astrology Teaching
Master of Arts in Dharmashastra, Vedic Karmakand and Jyotish from Gurukula Kangri Vishwavidyalaya, Haridwar
UGC-accredited Assistant Professor, Dharmashastra
PhD in Astrology from Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri National Sanskrit University
Research and Academic Contribution
Beyond his breakthrough doctoral research on psychiatric disease in the light of astrological parameters, Achary Kalki Krishnan has presented research papers at many Universities on subjects like:
Gita and Mental Health
Vastu Shastra: Scientific Dimensions
Scientific Validity of Vastu Principles
Temple architecture and its relationship with Vastu principles
Environmental protection through traditional Vastu concepts
Core Areas of Expertise
Vedic and predictive astrology
Residential Vastu
Commercial and corporate Vastu
Industrial and factory Vastu
Institutional and office Vastu
Non-demolition Vastu correction
Astro Vastu
Numerology and name correction
Logo Shastra and energy-aligned logo design
Brand naming and corporate identity
Birth-time rectification
Muhurta and business decision consultation
Vedic rituals, Yagya and remedial measures
Gemstone, Rudraksha, Yantra and pyramid consultation
Reiki and Pranic Healing
Graphology and Numero-Graphology
More about him can be known at https://www.astrodevam.com/achary-kalki-krishna.html, and he can be contacted through email astro@astrodevam.comRead More