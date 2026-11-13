Virgo Horoscope Today, November 13, 2026: A vehicle purchase is possible today; you may feel ready to return somewhere

You will feel calmer today as tension eases and home becomes a more comforting place to be. Your connection with your mother will be positive, and familiar company will bring happiness. A gathering or function may become part of the day, giving you a pleasant reason to spend time with family or companions. You will feel less caught up in what has been troubling you and more interested in the people close at hand. The prospect of an ordinary family evening will have real appeal. A vehicle purchase or a financial gain through parents is also possible, bringing a practical family matter into view alongside the emotional ease. The day’s central promise is peace of mind, with domestic life providing a welcoming focus.
Virgo Love Horoscope Today
You will feel happy among family and companions, and a conversation with your mother will carry a positive tone. The Moon in Sagittarius in your fourth house all day draws your mind towards domestic comfort and a family evening. You will enjoy the familiarity of being with people who share your everyday life. A gathering may give that happiness a more social setting, though staying close to home will also feel appealing. Your interest will be in feeling at ease together, with ordinary conversation carrying enough meaning of its own. You will find it easier to be present in company as tension reduces. A shared meal or an unhurried exchange will fit the mood of the day.
Virgo Career Horoscope Today
The quieter mood will change how you experience the working day. Duties will still require attention, but you will feel less emotionally crowded while approaching them. Students are likely to appreciate a familiar place to read, particularly when the home atmosphere feels comfortable. The day favours a settled approach to existing work, with fewer competing concerns occupying your thoughts. Ketu in Leo, your twelfth house, brings withdrawal and letting go, making you less interested in carrying every unfinished thought into your private time. You will want a clearer end to the working day so that home can claim your attention. This may also make solitary study more appealing for a while, especially when conversation has already filled part of the day. A short, clearly bounded session will suit that wish for quiet. Your professional focus will share space with the stronger emotional pull of family life, and you will feel ready to return to familiar surroundings when duties end.
Virgo Money Horoscope Today
A vehicle purchase is possible, and financial gain through parents is also on the cards. Either possibility will make the family’s practical position more relevant to your thinking. The Sun in Libra, your second house, is debilitated and brings authority, elders and self-respect into money conversations. You will be aware of how a financial opinion is expressed, particularly when a parent or senior family member has a part in the discussion. Watch pride when talking about money or a household choice. Put a clear amount towards savings before considering what remains available. You will feel more comfortable when a possible gain has a place in your wider finances, and the prospect of buying something useful will draw your attention towards how the household’s needs are changing.
Virgo Health Horoscope Today
Your tensions will reduce, bringing peace of mind. The improvement will be felt most clearly in your ability to enjoy company and settle into familiar surroundings. You will want less mental noise as the day closes. Private quiet will have its appeal after a gathering, giving you time to absorb the day at your own pace. A comfortable evening routine is likely to suit your calmer mood.
Tip for the Day: Enjoy the family warmth and give any extra money a place in savings.
Teaching and practising Astrology, Vastu, and Numerology for more than three decades, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is a senior Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, researcher, educator and corporate mentor. Born in the sacred region of Vindhyachal Shakti Peeth, situated between Prayagraj and Varanasi, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is considered one of the most respected, knowledgeable, and qualified Astrologers and Vastu consultants of India.
Experience and Areas of Work
More than three decades of teaching, practice, consultation and research in Vastu Shastra, Astrology and related disciplines
Delivered thousands of correct predictions about Indian Elections, Rise of Anna Hazare’s movement, the Political success of Narendra Modi and Arvind Kejriwal, Commonwealth Games, the Indian Monsoon and many more. Recent ones being Pope Francis' demise, the Air India Crash, the collapse of Zomato, FIITJEE, etc
Astrology- and numerology-based guidance for individuals, families and businesses
Residential, commercial, corporate, institutional and industrial Vastu consultation
Strategic consultation for startups, established enterprises and large corporate organisations
Development of practical, non-demolition Vastu correction methods
Developed the concept of Astro Vastu, an approach that combines Vastu Shastra with Astrology
Only Vastu Consultant to have a Patent in Vastu Analysis methodology, currently followed all around the Globe.
Brand-name, logo and corporate-identity consultation through the principles of Logo Shastra, a unique and proven concept created by him for Corporate Success
Participation in national and international conferences, seminars and academic programmes
Presentation of research papers on Vastu Shastra, temple architecture and the scientific interpretation of traditional principles
Serving clients in more than 100 countries
Clients include Infosys, DLF, Medanta, Shiv Nadar Group, Jakson Group, Ahluwalia Group, Vardhman Group and Lakhs of other corporates, celebrities, and who’s who
Mentor and guide of AstroDevam Private Limited, the most premium organisation in the field of Astrology, Vastu, Numerology, etc.
Academic and Professional Qualifications
Achary Kalki Krishnan’s educational background brings together modern professional studies and traditional Indian knowledge systems. His qualifications include:
B. Com., LL. B., ACMA/AICWA from India’s premier institutions
Jyotish Shastri, Jyotish Visharad
Jyotish Vachaspati by ICAS in recognition of his three-decade-long Astrology Teaching
Master of Arts in Dharmashastra, Vedic Karmakand and Jyotish from Gurukula Kangri Vishwavidyalaya, Haridwar
UGC-accredited Assistant Professor, Dharmashastra
PhD in Astrology from Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri National Sanskrit University
Research and Academic Contribution
Beyond his breakthrough doctoral research on psychiatric disease in the light of astrological parameters, Achary Kalki Krishnan has presented research papers at many Universities on subjects like:
Gita and Mental Health
Vastu Shastra: Scientific Dimensions
Scientific Validity of Vastu Principles
Temple architecture and its relationship with Vastu principles
Environmental protection through traditional Vastu concepts
Core Areas of Expertise
Vedic and predictive astrology
Residential Vastu
Commercial and corporate Vastu
Industrial and factory Vastu
Institutional and office Vastu
Non-demolition Vastu correction
Astro Vastu
Numerology and name correction
Logo Shastra and energy-aligned logo design
Brand naming and corporate identity
Birth-time rectification
Muhurta and business decision consultation
Vedic rituals, Yagya and remedial measures
Gemstone, Rudraksha, Yantra and pyramid consultation
Reiki and Pranic Healing
Graphology and Numero-Graphology
More about him can be known at https://www.astrodevam.com/achary-kalki-krishna.html, and he can be contacted through email astro@astrodevam.comRead More