Weekly Panchang January 20-26: Vasant Panchami, Sankranti, Auspicious Muhuratas

This week the auspicious festival of Vasant Panchami will be observed. On this day, Goddess Saraswati, the goddess of learning and knowledge is worshipped to seek her blessings. This week will also be significant as Venus – the planet of love and wealth – will transit into Aquarius sign and will enter into a planetary war with Saturn. Apart from this, auspicious muhuratas are available for marriage, vehicle purchase and purchase and registration of property. Let us look at the key Panchanga details for this week for New Delhi, NCT, India.

Shubh Muhurat This Week

According to Vedic Astrology, the odds of accomplishing a task successfully are significantly enhanced if they are carried out during an auspicious muhurata. An auspicious muhurata provides us with the best outcome possible according to our destiny if we execute the work in harmony with the cosmic timeline. That is why it is essential to take muhurata into account while commencing any auspicious work. This week’s Shubh Muhurat for various activities are as follows:

Vivah Muhurat: Auspicious muhurata is available for marriage on January 25 (08:05 PM to 07:12 AM, Jan 26) and January 26 (07:12 AM to 07:12 AM, Jan 27)

Griha Pravesh Muhurat: Auspicious muhurata is available for griha pravesh on January 25 (08:05 PM to 07:12 AM, Jan 26) and January 26 (07:12 AM to 10:28 AM)

Property Purchase Muhurat: Auspicious muhurata for registering or purchasing property is available on January 20 (07:14 AM to 06:17 AM, Jan 21) and January 26 (06:57 PM to 07:12 AM, Jan 27)

Vehicle Purchase Muhurat: Auspicious muhurata for purchasing vehicle this week is available on January 23 (06:43 PM to 07:13 AM, Jan 24) and January 26 (06:57 PM to 07:12 AM, Jan 27)

Upcoming Planetary Transits This Week

In Vedic astrology, planetary transits are particularly crucial since they are the principal way of anticipating the changes and advances in life. Planets move on a daily basis and go through several nakshatras and rashis in the process. It assists in comprehending us the nature and characteristic of events as they occur. Here are the upcoming transits this week:

Jupiter enters Uttara Bhadrapada Pada on January 21, Saturday, at 6:25 PM

Venus and Saturn’s planetary war on January 22, Sunday, at 7:48 AM

Venus enters Aquarius sign on January 22, Sunday, at 4:03 PM

Sun enters Shravana nakshatra on January 24, Tuesday, at 4:40 PM

Sun and Jupiter at 60-degree angle on January 25, Wednesday, at 6:57 Am

Upcoming Festivals This Week

Meru Trayodashi (Friday, January 20): Annually, every time, as per the Jain calendar, Meru Trayodishi is celebrated every year on the Trayodashi tithi of Krishna Paksha of the month of Pausha. This is the day when Lord Rishabhdev attained Nirvana, or liberation.

Magha Amavasya (Saturday, January 21): The new moon day in the month of Magha is called Magha Amavasya. This day helps in improving spiritual awareness and for spiritual growth, one’s speech must be pure. To acquire the purity of speech, practicing silence is helpful.

Ishti (Sunday, January 22): Ishti and Anvadhan are significant events in Hindu calendar. Followers of Hinduism, especially followers of Vaishnava Sampradaya, observe a day long fast on the day of Anvadhan and perform Yajna on the day of Ishti.

Vinayaka Chaturthi (Wednesday, January 25): The Chaturthi after Amavasya or new moon during Shukla Paksha is known as Vinayaka Chaturthi. Vinayaka Chaturthi fasting is done every month. Lord Ganesha blesses devotees with wisdom and patience who observe this fast.

Vasant Panchami (Thursday, January 26): This day is dedicated to Goddess Saraswati, who symbolises knowledge, music, and arts. This day is considered auspicious to start all good work. Vasant Panchami day is auspicious to perform Saraswati Puja.

Inauspicious Rahu Kalam This Week

According to Vedic astrology, Rahu is an inauspicious planet. During transition of planets the time under the influence of Rahu should be avoided to do any auspicious work. Doing Puja, Hawan or Yagya to propitiate auspicious planets during this time is interfered by Rahu due to its malefic nature. It is important to consider Rahu Kaal before starting any new work. By doing so, possibility of achieving desired results is increased. Following are the timings of Rahu Kalam for this week:

January 20: 11:13 AM to 12:32 PM

January 21: 09:53 AM to 11:13 AM

January 22: 04:32 PM to 05:52 PM

January 23: 08:33 AM to 09:53 AM

January 24: 03:13 PM to 04:33 PM

January 25: 12:33 PM to 01:54 PM

January 26: 01:54 PM to 03:14 PM

Panchanga is a calendar used in Vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises of five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana. The essence of the Panchanga is the inter-relationship between Sun (our soul) and Moon (mind) on a daily basis. Panchanga is used for different branches of Vedic astrology such as natal, election, prashna (horary), religious calendars and to understand the energy of the day. The day of our birth panchanga depicts our emotions, temperament, and nature. It can provide more insight into who we are and how we feel. It can amplify the effect of the planets and endow us with additional characteristics that we may not understand only based on our natal chart. Panchanga is the life force energy that nourishes the birth chart.

----------------------

Neeraj Dhankher

(Vedic Astrologer, Founder - Astro Zindagi)

Email: info@astrozindagi.in, neeraj@astrozindagi.in

Url: www.astrozindagi.in

Contact: Noida: +919910094779