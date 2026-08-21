Toy story: Assam’s folk tales turn into playthings for children

Kirat Brahma began making dolls when he was six. His first one was a papier-mâché bird, he says.

He made the figurines because he loved crafts as a child, but also because the blonde dolls and plastic toys around him didn’t seem to have anything in common with the tales his grandmother told: of magical birds, Bodo farmers who turned warriors overnight, and powerful queens reflected in the moon.

Bridging this gap, between the stories of his people and the toys their children play with, has been his mission ever since.

As a young man, he enrolled at the National Institute of Design, Ahmedabad, graduated in 2015, worked for years in animation. But I think I was always going to find my way back to toys, says Brahma, 35, smiling.

He wanted children from Assam — a region often so isolated and underrepresented that few of us have contributed even to the massive flood relief efforts needed there this year — to have something in which they could see themselves reflected. Something that would also remind them, he says, that their stories mattered, “even though they don’t show up in comic books and movies”.

In 2021, he returned home after a decade in Ahmedabad and started Zankla Studio with his mother, Bharti Brahma, 58, a homemaker, weaver, tailor and embroiderer.

Today, he heads a company, a non-profit foundation, and a team of 34 local artisans, all focused on heritage handmade, biodegradable toys made by local craftspeople. Each one comes with a story on a card, and a link to the Zankla Studio website for more.

So who are these characters, and what’s next for Zankla?

* Gowdang Rani: A popular Zankla Studio doll, Gowdang Rani draws from stories of a Bodo / Bhutanese queen. Legends tell of how she fought to protect her people’s land. “She represents female power,” Brahma says. “When I talk about her, people in my community can visualise her. The glowing full moon is a metaphor for her; a source of light in the darkness.”

* Mimi: This mythical songbird loses her song after she is captured and caged. “She eventually realises that her captor is also trapped in a relationship with the ones he captures,” Brahma says. The folktale is open-ended, meant to provoke thought and introspection. The bird’s captivity becomes a reflection on the things that weigh us down. Rather than offering a conventional escape or resolution, the story follows her gradual realisation that she can move beyond the bars that confines her.