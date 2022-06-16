Weekly Panchang June 17-23,'22: Transits, Auspicious Muhuratas & Festivals

This week, Venus – the planet of love and finances – will transit into its own sign, Taurus. This will bring about a positive change in the way we connect with our loved ones and will also allow us to explore new opportunities to stabilise our finances. Apart from this, there are selective auspicious muhuratas available this week for marriage, purchase of vehicle and griha pravesh. Let us look at the key Panchanga details for this week for New Delhi, NCT, India.

Shubh Muhurat This Week

According to Vedic Astrology, the odds of accomplishing a task successfully are significantly enhanced if they are carried out during an auspicious muhurat. An auspicious muhurat provides us with the best outcome possible according to our destiny if we execute the work in harmony with the cosmic timeline. That is why it is essential to take muhurat into account while commencing any auspicious work. This week’s Shubh Muhurat for various activities are as follows:

Vivah Muhurat: Auspicious days for marriage this week are June 21 (05:24 AM to 05:24 AM, Jun 22) and June 22 (05:24 AM to 11:57 PM)

Griha Pravesh Muhurat: Auspicious muhurat for griha pravesh this week is available only on June 22 (08:45 PM to 05:24 AM, Jun 23)

Property Purchase Muhurat: No auspicious muhurata for purchasing or registering property is available this week

Vehicle Purchase Muhurat: Auspicious muhurat for purchasing vehicle this week is available only on June 19 (05:23 AM to 10:18 PM)

Upcoming Planetary Transits This Week

In Vedic astrology, planetary transits are particularly crucial since they are the principal way of anticipating the changes and advances in life. Planets move on a daily basis and go through several nakshatras and rashis in the process. It assists in comprehending us the nature and characteristic of events as they occur. Here are the upcoming transits this week:

Sun-Moon Vaidhriti Yoga on June 17, (Friday), 10:47 AM to 5:48 PM. It should be avoided for all auspicious activities.

Venus enters Taurus on June 18, Saturday, at 8:27 AM

Mercury enters Rohini nakshatra on June 18, Saturday, at 12:51 PM

Sun enters Ardra nakshatra on June 12, Wednesday, at 11:57 AM

Upcoming Festivals This Week

Krishnapingala Sankashti Chaturthi (Friday, June 17): This auspicious day holds the great significance of worshipping Lord Ganesha. Each month, Ganesha is worshipped with a different name and Peeta. But during the time of Chaturthi, Sankashta Ganapati Puja is performed by numerous devotees.

Masik Krishna Janmashtami (Monday, June 20): The Ashtami tithi of every month is known as Krishnashtami. By observing the monthly fast, sins and fears are believed to be destroyed.

Masik Kalashtami (Monday, June 20): It is observed every month during Ashtami Tithi of Krishna Paksha. Devotees of Lord Bhairav keep fast and worship him on all Kalashtami days in the year.

Summer Solstice (Tuesday, June 21): is an astronomical event that happens twice, once in summer and once in winter, each year when the Sun reaches its highest position in the sky as seen from the North or South Pole. This is the longest day of the year.

8th International Yoga Day (Tuesday, June 21): International Yoga Day is observed every year to spread awareness about the invaluable benefits of Yoga.

Inauspicious Rahu Kalam This Week

According to Vedic astrology, Rahu is an inauspicious planet. During transition of planets the time under the influence of Rahu should be avoided to do any auspicious work. Doing Puja, Hawan or Yagya to propitiate auspicious planets during this time is interfered by Rahu due to its malefic nature. It is important to consider Rahu Kaal before starting any new work. By doing so, possibility of achieving desired results is increased. Following are the timings of Rahu Kalam for this week:

June 17: 10:37 AM to 12:22 PM

June 18: 08:53 AM to 10:38 AM

June 19: 05:37 PM to 07:22 PM

June 20: 07:08 AM to 08:53 AM

June 21: 03:52 PM to 05:37 PM

June 22: 12:23 PM to 02:08 PM

June 23: 02:08 PM to 03:53 PM

Panchanga is a calendar used in Vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises of five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana. The essence of the Panchanga is the inter-relationship between Sun (our soul) and Moon (mind) on a daily basis. Panchanga is used for different branches of Vedic astrology such as natal, election, prashna (horary), religious calendars and to understand the energy of the day. The day of our birth panchanga depicts our emotions, temperament, and nature. It can provide more insight into who we are and how we feel. It can amplify the effect of the planets and endow us with additional characteristics that we may not understand only based on our natal chart. Panchanga is the life force energy that nourishes the birth chart.

----------------------

Neeraj Dhankher

(Vedic Astrologer, Founder - Astro Zindagi)

Email: info@astrozindagi.in, neeraj@astrozindagi.in

Url: www.astrozindagi.in

Contact: Noida: +919910094779

