16 new Covid-19 cases confirmed in Karnataka, total cases in state mount to 443

bengaluru

Updated: Apr 23, 2020 14:08 IST

Sixteen new coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Karnataka, taking the total number of infections in the state to 443, the Health department said on Thursday.

“Sixteen new positive cases have been reported from last evening to this noon....Till date 443 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed. This includes 17 deaths and 141 discharges,” the department said in its mid-day situation update.

Among the 16 new cases, nine are from Bengaluru urban, who are contacts of a 54-year old man, a labourer with a history of Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI), who tested positive on Wednesday.

Of the rest, two each are from Vijayapura, Hubballi in Dharwad district and Mandya; and one from Bantwala in Dakshina Kannada district.

Fifteen of the 16 cases reported are contacts of patients already tested positive, while contact of a woman from Vijayapura is being traced.

Among the positive cases reported today, 11 are men and five women.