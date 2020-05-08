Covid-19: Karnataka records biggest single-day spike of 48 cases

bengaluru

Karnataka witnessed its biggest single biggest spike of Covid-19 positive cases on Friday with 48 new patients being reported from the state, taking its tally to 753 cases. This includes 30 deaths from coronavirus disease and 376 discharges.

However, the government said that while there was a spike in cases, the number of treated and discharged Covid-19 patients were still more than the active cases in the state.

Data shows that it has been the deep interior districts like Davangere and Belgavi which have seen a huge increase in the number of Covid-19 positive cases.

Meanwhile, after a three-day stoppage and confusion about logistics, the South Western Railway on Friday ran three Shramik Special trains from the state- two to Lucknow and one to Patna – ferrying 3,500 stranded workers back to their states.

“Today, the Shramik Special to Lucknow departed at 4.25 pm from Chikkabanavara station with 1,200 passengers on board, second one left Malur at 5.45 pm carrying 1,200 adults and seven children to Danapur (Bihar) and the third train to Lucknow departed from Malur at 7.55 pm with 1,198 passengers on board,” the SWR said in a statement, reports PTI.

Till now, the South Western Railways has run 10 Shramik trains from Karnataka to different parts of India.

State government officials claimed that the confusion was because a number of other states like West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Assam, Manipur and a few others were yet to give consent to receiving migrants who hail from their states.

However, even on Friday migrants looking to return had to pay a ticket charge of Rs 1,050 despite the earlier claims of the state government that the journey would be free of charge.

When asked about this, Karnataka primary and secondary education minister speaking at a media interaction, said “Our intention is not to collect the charges, let me find out (why) it is being done.”

A delegation of opposition leaders including the leader of opposition in assembly Siddaramiah, leader of opposition in council SR Patil, KPCC president DK Shivakumar, JD(S) state president HK Kumaraswamy, former minister HD Revanna and others met with chief minister BS Yediyurappa and submitted a list of demands and suggestions about what the government could do better to tackle the current Covid-19 situation.

Speaking to the media later, Congress leader DK Shivakumar criticised the economic stimulus package announced by the chief minister as ‘too little and not encompassing all sections of the society.’ Stating that some of the BJP legislators were playing politics by displaying their photos and party symbol on government relief material, Shivakumar said that this was “unbecoming” (of them).

Former chief minister Siddaramiah too criticised the actions of the Yediyurappa government, saying that the Centre should release at least Rs 50,000 crore as a special package for the state. He added that the government should step in and either purchase or announce support prices for vegetables, flowers and fruits.