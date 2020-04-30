Covid-19: KSRTC converts bus into Mobile Fever Clinic

bengaluru

Updated: Apr 30, 2020 09:49 IST

Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) has converted one of its buses into a Mobile Fever Clinic, in wake of Covid-19 pandemic.

The move has been taken by the state government to ensure sufficient availability of basic medical facilities for people as the country deals to contain the spread of coronavirus.

The bus was flagged off on Wednesday, according to the KSRTC, the cost of this clinic construction on a bus is Rs 50,000.

The facilities provided in the bus include a bed, seating facility, medicine box, washing basin, sanitizer, soap oil, separate water facility, fan and other required arrangements among others.

Last week, KSRTC had converted a bus into a clinic in Mysuru as well, to treat Covid-19 patients.

Meanwhile, the State has reported 532 Covid-19 positive cases so far, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.