Heavy rains flood low-lying areas, uproot trees in Bengaluru

The worst affected areas were Rajarajeshwari Nagar, Vishveshwarapuram, Lakkasandra, Gottigere, Nagarabavi and Kengeri.

bengaluru Updated: Oct 21, 2020, 19:03 IST
Press Trust of India| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Bengaluru
A delivery man carrying gas cylinders walks on a pavement along a waterlogged underpass following heavy rain, in Bengaluru on October 21, 2020.
A delivery man carrying gas cylinders walks on a pavement along a waterlogged underpass following heavy rain, in Bengaluru on October 21, 2020. (PTI Photo)
         

The torrential rains lashed some parts of Bengaluru on Wednesday, resulting in waterlogging and uprooting of trees.

Many layouts in the low-lying areas had knee-deep water.

The worst affected areas were Rajarajeshwari Nagar, Vishveshwarapuram, Lakkasandra, Gottigere, Nagarabavi and Kengeri.

Vehicles in the basement of some apartments in the low-lying areas were submerged.

Deputy chief minister C N Ashwath Narayan, along with the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike commissioner N Manjunatha Prasad, visited Rajarajeshwari Nagar.

According to the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre, about 70 mm rainfall was recorded in most parts of the city. Channenahalli received the highest at 126.5 mm.

