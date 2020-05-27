e-paper
Karnataka CM has betrayed people by not fulfilling 1,610 crore Covid-19 package promise: Siddaramaiah

Karnataka CM has betrayed people by not fulfilling 1,610 crore Covid-19 package promise: Siddaramaiah

Taking a dig at Yediyurappa over the matter, the Congress leader tweeted, “Chief Minister of Karnataka BS Yediyurappa has betrayed people by not fulfilling his Rs 1,610 crore package promise. He seems to be following his @BJP4India leader @PMOIndia @narendramodi.”

bengaluru Updated: May 27, 2020 14:56 IST
Asian News International| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Bengaluru
Congress leader and former Karnataka chief minister K Siddaramaiah ornered the state government for asking the licence to release funds for unorganised sector workers. (ANI file photo)
         

Congress leader Siddaramaiah on Wednesday hit out at Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa-led Karnataka government for allegedly “betraying” the people by not fulfilling its Rs 1,610 crore Covid-19 package promise.

Taking a dig at Yediyurappa over the matter, the Congress leader tweeted, “Chief Minister of Karnataka BS Yediyurappa has betrayed people by not fulfilling his Rs 1,610 crore package promise. He seems to be following his @BJP4India leader @PMOIndia @narendramodi.”

“Crisis and vulnerability should not be misused for political gains and BJP for India is insensitive towards the same,” the former Karnataka Chief Minister said.

On May 6, Yediyurappa had urged migrant workers to stay back as construction activities have resumed and announced a Rs 1,610 crores Covid-19 financial package for the state.

“A package of Rs 1,610 crores will be released as Covid-19 financial relief. One time compensation of Rs 5,000 will be given to 2,30,000 barbers and 7,75,000 drivers,” the Chief Minister said.

Referring to media reports, Siddarmiah cornered the state government for asking the licence to release funds for unorganised sector workers.

“How can we expect washermen and other unorganised sector workers to have licence for their work?” he asked.

It looks like Karnataka Chief Minister is very far from reality, he added.

