Karnataka colleges may be shut again due to recent surge in Covid-19 cases

Government’s rethink on the reopening of colleges in the state is driven by concerns of students and parents after around several students and college staff member were found to have caught the infection after the reopening on November 17.

bengaluru Updated: Nov 22, 2020, 21:35 IST
Venkatesha Babu | Edited by Abhinav Sahay
Hindustan Times, Bengaluru
Health and education department officials had justified reopening of colleges citing the need for practical learning among other reasons.
Health and education department officials had justified reopening of colleges citing the need for practical learning among other reasons. (PTI Photo)
         

Barely a week after reopening of colleges, Karnataka government is rethinking the move. Degree, diploma and engineering colleges were reopened immediately after Diwali on November 17 but since Covid-19 cases in the state are again witnessing a fresh surge, the government is rethinking its strategy.

Health minister Dr K Sudhakar, while speaking to reporters in Dharwad on Sunday, said, “If the cases go up as is being reported by you (media) then we might shutdown the colleges once again as there is no alternative.”

Interestingly, the health minister’s statement comes ahead of a crucial meeting on Monday to decide on reopening of schools. The government, staff, students and parents are all concerned after reports of at least 130 students and staff found infected with Covid-19 after reopening of colleges.

Health and education department officials had justified reopening of colleges citing the need for practical learning, lack of online education infrastructure facility and digital gadgets among poor students, health issues due to continuous exposure to digital devices as some of the reasons for reopening colleges.

Sudhakar defended the move to reopen colleges saying that youth generally have more immunity and that the government had the dual responsibility of protecting their health and safeguarding their academic interests. However, he said there would be a rethink after getting more data from officials.

