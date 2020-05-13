e-paper
Home / Bengaluru / Ready to welcome passengers, says Bengaluru airport

Ready to welcome passengers, says Bengaluru airport

Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL), operator of BLR Airport, said it has introduced a slew of measures, including social distancing, thermal screening, sanitisation and disinfection tunnels, as well as contactless F&B experience to ensure travellers pass through the airport as safely as possible.

bengaluru Updated: May 13, 2020 14:17 IST
Press Trust of India
Bengaluru
BIAL said it is taking additional precautions to create extra space, right from entry to boarding.
With stringent operating procedures in place, the Kempegowda International Airport (BLR Airport) here on Wednesday said it was ready to welcome passengers.

With the highest priority on safety of passengers, employees and other stakeholders, we have implemented a series of actions to protect them and minimise exposure from the transmission of the virus when the Airport reopens, MD & CEO of BIAL, Hari Marar said.

Seating across the Terminal, including at F&B outlets has been rearranged and marked in a manner that promotes social distance.

At security checkpoints, additional separation is marked this area will be managed by BIAL staff.

For all of this to work, signage, including floor, seating, digital and standees, have been installed across the Airport to help passengers maintain an adequate distance.

Social distancing will also be enforced across the parking areas, BIAL said in a statement.

The airport would continue to work with the Airport Health Officer and State Health Department to conduct thermal screening of all arriving and departing passengers.

Passengers are encouraged to use online check-in and bring an electronic or printed boarding pass with them to avoid contact with high-touch surfaces and queues at check-in counters.

The ‘Aarogya Setu’ app is now mandatory for passengers to download before they enter the Terminal.

Passengers will have access to hand sanitisers, placed at nearly 500 locations across the terminal.

Face masks are now mandatory at all public places, including the airport.

Passengers would be able to purchase both sanitiser and masks at BLR Airport.

As part of the enhanced cleaning drive, the entire 155,000 sq.m terminal, airside and landside infrastructure have undergone multiple rounds of deep cleaning and sanitsation, it was stated.

