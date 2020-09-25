e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 25, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT

Bihar Assembly Election 2020: Here’s the full schedule

The elections to the 243-seat Bihar Assembly will take place in three phases on October 28, November 3 and November 7. These are the first big elections to take place amid the Covid-19 pandemic outbreak.

bihar-election Updated: Sep 25, 2020 13:30 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Karan Manral
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Karan Manral
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
A poster of Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar at Income Tax roundabout, in Patna, Bihar (Photo by Santosh Kumar/ Hindustan Times)
A poster of Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar at Income Tax roundabout, in Patna, Bihar (Photo by Santosh Kumar/ Hindustan Times)
         

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Friday announced the schedule of the upcoming Bihar Assembly Election. The elections will be held in three phases on October 28, November 3 and November 7.

Here’s the full schedule of elections to the 243-seat Bihar Assembly, as announced by the national poll body:

1st phase (71 constituencies, 16 districts): October 28

2nd phase (94 constituencies, 17 districts): November 3

3rd phase (78 constituencies, 15 districts): November 7

Counting of votes (all phases): November 10

The gazette notification for the first phase will be issued on October 1. Last date of filing nominations is October 8 which will be scrutinised a day later, on October 9. The last date to withdraw candidature is October 12.

For second phase, gazette notification will be issued on October 9. Last date of filing nominations is October 16 while scrutiny will take place on October 17. The last date to withdraw candidature is October 19.

For the third and final phase, gazette notification will be out on October 13. Last date of filing nomination is October 20 followed by scrutiny of nominations on October 21. The last date to withdraw candidature is October 23.

The Bihar Assembly’s current term expires on November 29.

tags
top news
Bihar Assembly Election 2020: Polls to be held in 3 phases, results on November 10
Bihar Assembly Election 2020: Polls to be held in 3 phases, results on November 10
From Modi to Owaisi, 6 key faces in Bihar face-off between Nitish, Tejashwi
From Modi to Owaisi, 6 key faces in Bihar face-off between Nitish, Tejashwi
Insurgents relocate due to Myanmar army action: Intel agencies
Insurgents relocate due to Myanmar army action: Intel agencies
Haryana farmers block highways and a railway line against farm reform bills
Haryana farmers block highways and a railway line against farm reform bills
Pakistan cracks down on 49 scribes, journalists’ body vows protests
Pakistan cracks down on 49 scribes, journalists’ body vows protests
Legendary singer SP Balasubrahmanyam dies at 74
Legendary singer SP Balasubrahmanyam dies at 74
Sushant Singh Rajput case: NCB questions Rakul Preet Singh, Deepika Padukone’s manager
Sushant Singh Rajput case: NCB questions Rakul Preet Singh, Deepika Padukone’s manager
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Sushant Singh RajputCovid-19 Live UpdatesFarm bills protest LIVERakul Preet SinghCovid-19IPL 2020Covid 19 India TallyVirat Kohli

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In