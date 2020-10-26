Bihar Assembly Election 2020: Will Congress hold on its old bastion of Gobindpur?

bihar-election

A Congress bastion, the Gobindpur constituency will go to polls on October 28 during the first phase of the Bihar assembly elections. Gobindpur, which is a part of the Nawada parliamentary constituency, is located on the Sakri River in Nawada district.

The Lok Janshakti Party’s (LJP) Chandan Singh is the present Lok Sabha MP from Nawada and Congress’ Purnima Yadav is the present MLA of Gobindpur legislative assembly. In the 2015 Bihar assembly elections, Congress had won the seat by defeating Fula Devi of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) by 4,399 votes. The Congress party has won the seat six times in the past.

This year, it will be witnessing a triangular fight with sitting Congress candidate Yadav becoming the Janta Dal (United) candidate. She will be contesting against the Rashtriya Janata Dal’s (RJD’s) Md Kamran and the Lok Janshakti Party’s Ranjit Prasad Yadav.

With an exception in the 1995 assembly elections, for the last 40 consecutive years, Kaushal Yadav’s family has maintained its dominance on the Govindpur seat. For 15 years in a row from 1980 to 1990, his mother Gayatri Devi was elected as an MLA from Gobindpur from Congress ticket. In 1995, the Janata Dal’s KB Prasad defeated Gayatri Devi. In the 2000 assembly polls, Gayatri Devi joined the RJD and took back the Gobindpur by defeating Prasad. From 2005 to 2010, Kaushal Yadav was the MLA of Gobindpur.

As per the estimates of the 2011 census, Gobindpur has 100% rural population of total 401,400 people. The Scheduled Castes (SC) and Scheduled Tribes (ST) ratio is 25.18 and 0.22, respectively. There was a total of 2,90,669 voters in the 2015 assembly elections. This year, the number has risen to 318,697 -- with 165,528 men voters and 153,152 women voters.

Voting in Bihar will take place in three phases from October 28. With 24 seats, the opposition Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) is contesting on the most number of seats this year. The second and third phases of polling will take place on November 3 and November 7. The results will be announced on November 10.