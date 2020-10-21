‘Bihar first, Bihari first’: LJP chief Chirag Paswan releases manifesto for Bihar assembly polls

bihar-election

Updated: Oct 21, 2020, 13:29 IST

Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) chief Chirag Paswan on Wednesday released his party’s manifesto for the upcoming Bihar assembly elections, exactly a week before the state goes to polls in the first of three phases, on October 28.

Releasing the manifesto, Paswan said he was putting forward his vision of ‘Bihar first, Bihari first.’

“Today with the release of our party’s manifesto for the Bihar assembly polls, I put forwards our vision of ‘Bihar first, Bihari first’ which will resolve various problems that the people of Bihar have been facing,” he said.

Though Paswan’s LJP is a part of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA), which is in power in Bihar, as well as at the Centre, it will contest the polls on its own, on 143 seats.

The Bihar Assembly has a total of 243 seats.

Recent days have seen Paswan target Bihar chief minister and Janata Dal(United) leader Nitish Kumar. He targeted Kumar at Wednesday’s press conference as well, saying, “It is surprising to see how a chief minister is encouraging communalism. You cannot think of Bihar developing under a chief minister who promotes communalism.”

“If by any chance the incumbent chief minister wins, our state will lose. Bihar will once again find itself on the verge of ruin,” said the LJP chief, who recently lost his father, Union minister Ramvilas Paswan.

On a related note, the Congress, which is contesting under the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD)-led Mahagathbandhan, too, released its manifesto on Wednesday, calling it ‘Badlav Patr.’

Besides October 28, voting will take place on November 3 and November 7. Counting of votes, meanwhile, will be done on November 10.

While Kumar is the NDA’s chief ministerial candidate, Mahagathbandhan has fielded RJD’s Tejashwi Yadav, a former deputy CM under Kumar, as its candidate for the state’s top post.