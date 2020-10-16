LJP releases list of 26 candidates for 2nd phase of Bihar assembly polls

Updated: Oct 16, 2020, 18:16 IST

The Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) on Friday released a list of 26 candidates for the second phase of the upcoming Bihar assembly polls.

Ram Vilas Paswan’s son Chirag is spearheading the LJP in the upcoming elections and has decided to go it alone this time by severing ties with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and JD(U).

Check the full list here:

Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) releases a list of 26 candidates for the second phase of the upcoming #BiharElections2020 pic.twitter.com/6zCUliWmSp — ANI (@ANI) October 16, 2020

The LJP, going solo in the polls, had released its list of 42 candidates for the first phase of elections on October 8.

Former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders Rameshwar Chaurasia, Usha Vidyarthi and Rajendra Singh, who had recently joined the LJP, have been awarded with poll tickets.

October 8 was the last day of filing for nominations for the first phase of the three-phase Bihar elections.