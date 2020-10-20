NDA to have edge over RJD-led Mahagathbandhan in Bihar election: Lokniti-CSDS opinion poll

bihar-election

Updated: Oct 20, 2020, 22:22 IST

The voters in Bihar will exercise their franchise in the first phase of the Assembly elections next week (October 28). The three-phased election will give the state a new Assembly and decide the fate of hundreds of candidates.

Ahead of the first phase of polling, Lokniti-CSDS in association with India Today have come out with an opinion poll to gauge the mood of the state.

According to Lokniti-CSDS opinion poll, The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) led by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the ruling Janata Dal (United) is expected to win, though with a narrow margin.

The opinion poll is based on survey conducted by Lokniti-CSDS in Bihar from October 10 to 17. The NDA is expected to win anywhere between 133 and 143 seats (the halfway mark in election for 243 seats is 122) with a 38 per cent vote share, according to the opinion poll. The five-party Mahagathbandhan (grand alliance) is likely to corner 88-98 seats and 32 per cent vote share.

The opinion poll shows that the RJD-led Mahagathbandhan will give good fight to NDA.

Chirag Paswan’s Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), which has decided to contest the election alone, is expected to win two to six seats in the coming election, according to Lokniti-CSDS opinion poll.

Apart from the seat share and number of seats, Lokniti and CSDS asked the people of Bihar some other questions too related to the candidates and performance of the JD(U) government under Nitish Kumar. While Kumar’s popularity has gone down from 40 per cent in 2015 to 31 per cent this time around, Lalu’s family is favoured by 30 per cent of the people polled. The number has increased from a meagre nine per cent in 2015.

However, 31 per cent of people want that Kumar should be given another chance, while 26 per cent are opposed to it. Another 34 per cent of the poll sample believe that Bihar needs a new leader, according to Lokniti-CSDS opinion poll.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is more popular in Bihar, the poll showed, with 61 per cent of respondents expressing satisfaction with the Modi government.

Bihar will go to polls in three phases: October 28, November 3 and November 7 for its 243 Assembly seats. The results will be declared on November 10.