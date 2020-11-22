New Bihar Assembly session begins Monday, trust vote call may be dynamic

bihar-election

After the formation of the new NDA government, the first session of Bihar Assembly, starting from Monday, is likely to be stormy with the RJD led grand alliance opposition and other smaller parties keen on upping the ante against a weakened Nitish Kumar over law and order, unemployment and induction of some tainted ministers with criminal record.

As per the schedule, the main business during the five-day session will be administering of oath to newly-elected MLAs, election of Speaker, joint address of both the houses by governor Phagu Chauhan and debate on thanks giving motion to governor’s address.

Governor’s address to both the houses of the state legislature will be held on November 26 and a debate on the thanks giving motion to the governor’s address as well as the government’s reply would be held on November 27. Pro-tem speaker Jitan Ram Manjhi will administer the oath to the newly-elected members.

People in the know of the matters said that a proposal would be moved for election of Speaker on November 24 in the House and the election for the post will be held on November 25. As per past precedents, the Speaker has been elected unanimously except on a few occasions, when there has been a vote. Rules say, if there is more than one candidate for the post, a vote is needed to elect the new appointee.

“The picture would be clear on November 24 after the proposal is moved for the election of Speaker and nomination is filed. If the Speaker is elected unanimously by the House, there will be no vote,” said a senior official at the state assembly.

This time, there is all likelihood that BJP’s senior legislator and former minister Nand Kishore Yadav would be the new Speaker, sources said.

Incidentally, as per the schedule, there is no agenda yet to seek a trust vote by the new government led by chief minister Nitish Kumar. Sources said the government may seek a trust vote to prove its majority in case there is a demand from the opposition parties in the course of the session.

In the five-day session from November 23 to 27, the joint sitting of the two Houses of the state legislature will be held at the central hall of the newly constructed state legislature building adjacent to the old building of the state legislature, housing both the state assembly and state legislative council.

Meanwhile, the RJD and the JD(U) are already engaged in a war of words post the resignation of Mewalal Choudhary as the education minister on Thursday.

While the RJD had aggressively demanded Chaudhary’s resignation for facing corruption charges, the ruling JD(U) has been countering the RJD by raising the issue of corruption charges against Tejashwi Prasad Yadav and by demanding the 31-year-old’s resignation.

“Tejashwi should not continue as the leader of the opposition as he is facing corruption charges. Even one of his aides has serious charges against him. Why is he not talking about it?” asked Neeraj Kumar, JD(U) senior leader.

Vijay Prakash, senior RJD leader, said the JD(U) should first explain why so many ministers with tainted records had been inducted in the cabinet and asserted the attack against Tejaswhi was a ploy to divert the attention.

RJD insiders said the party would be charting out the floor strategy in a day or two for the session once the MLAs are administered oath.

“We will be discussing the agenda for the session in the next two days and definitely raise issues concerning the people of Bihar be it unemployment, migration and law and order,” said a senior RJD leader, wishing not to be quoted.