e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 28, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
bihar election 2020
Home / Bihar Election / Bihar Assembly Elections 2020: Nitish Kumar will ditch BJP to join RJD, ‘warns’ Chirag Paswan

Bihar Assembly Elections 2020: Nitish Kumar will ditch BJP to join RJD, ‘warns’ Chirag Paswan

LJP chief Chirag Paswan, who has turned into a bitter critic of Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, on Wednesday said Kumar and his party, the JD(U), ‘have done preparations’ to ditch the BJP and join hands with the RJD after poll results.

bihar-election Updated: Oct 28, 2020, 09:13 IST
Asian News International | Posted by Karan Manral
Asian News International | Posted by Karan Manral
New Delhi
LJP president Chirag Paswan addressing a press conference ahead of Bihar Assembly Elections, at the party office, in Patna, Bihar on October 27, 2020 (Photo by Parwaz Khan / Hindustan Times)
LJP president Chirag Paswan addressing a press conference ahead of Bihar Assembly Elections, at the party office, in Patna, Bihar on October 27, 2020 (Photo by Parwaz Khan / Hindustan Times)
         

Firing a fresh salvo at Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) chief Chirag Paswan on Wednesday said that he and his party Janata Dal (United) have done preparations to ditch the BJP and join Rashtriya Dal Party (RJD) after the poll results are out.

“A single vote given to Nitish Kumar ji will not only weaken and ruin Bihar, but will also strengthen the RJD and the Grand Alliance. He has done preparations to leave the BJP and go with the RJD after the elections. Earlier also, he has formed the government with the blessings of RJD,” read Paswan’s tweet roughly translated from Hindi.

“Bihar was infamous for the first 15 years. Bihar is in bad condition in second 15 years. But now with all your blessings, we have to make Bihari First and Nitish-free government. LJP is contesting more seats than Nitish Kumar. BJP-LJP government will be formed after winning more seats than Nitish Kumar,” he said in another tweet.

Voting began on 71 constituencies spread across 16 districts in the first phase of Bihar Assembly elections on Wednesday at 7 am.

As many as 1,066 candidates are in the fray including 42 from Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), 35 from Janata Dal (United), 29 from BJP, 21 from Congress and 8 from Left parties.

Paswan also appealed to the people to come out and exercise their voting rights. (ANI)

tags
top news
Indian Air Force to get a big Rafale boost, 16 fighters to land by April
Indian Air Force to get a big Rafale boost, 16 fighters to land by April
Bihar Election 2020 LIVE updates: 5% voter turnout recorded till 8am
Bihar Election 2020 LIVE updates: 5% voter turnout recorded till 8am
Defence minister Rajnath Singh to address top brass at army commanders’ conference
Defence minister Rajnath Singh to address top brass at army commanders’ conference
Bihar polls underway, PM Modi urges voters to follow Covid-19 guidelines
Bihar polls underway, PM Modi urges voters to follow Covid-19 guidelines
Polling begins peacefully in Bihar assembly election, 2 IEDs defused in Aurangabad
Polling begins peacefully in Bihar assembly election, 2 IEDs defused in Aurangabad
Bihar Assembly Election 2020: Campaigning for second phase begins; Modi, Rahul to address rallies today
Bihar Assembly Election 2020: Campaigning for second phase begins; Modi, Rahul to address rallies today
After five days, Delhi’s air quality improves from ‘very poor’ to ‘poor’
After five days, Delhi’s air quality improves from ‘very poor’ to ‘poor’
How growing India-US proximity is spooking China: Military, diplomatic aspects
How growing India-US proximity is spooking China: Military, diplomatic aspects
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Election 2020Covid-19 vaccinePM SVANidhi SchemeBihar pollsIndia-US 2+2 dialogueHathras CasePakistan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In