Rahul Gandhi was on picnic in Shimla during Bihar polls: RJD’s Shivanand Tiwari

bihar-election

Updated: Nov 15, 2020, 23:38 IST

Congress found itself in the line of fire of its ally Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) when lawmaker Shivanand Tiwari on Sunday accused Congress MP Rahul Gandhi for Mahagathbandhan’s loss in the recently concluded Bihar elections alleging that the lack of management in Congress benefitted the Bharatiya Janata Party.

“Elections were in full swing & Rahul Gandhi was on picnic at Priyanka ji’s place in Shimla. Is a party run like that? Allegations can be levelled that manner in which Congress is being run, it’s benefitting BJP,” ANI quoted RJD leader Shivanand Tiwari as saying.

He said Rahul Gandhi vacationing in the hills amid a crucial election has cost them. He also questioned the management of the party and alleged that its irresponsibility helped the BJP in winning the election.

The Congress contested 70 seats but won only 19.

The NDA won the assembly election with 125 of the seats while the RJD-led Grand Alliance won 110 seats. The RJD itself emerged as the largest party in Bihar with 75 seats.