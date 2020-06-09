Alia Bhatt, her family give house help ‘dream birthday’ surprise, cut cake with her. Watch videos

bollywood

Updated: Jun 09, 2020 14:07 IST

Alia Bhatt made her house help Rashida’s birthday special and surprised her with a cake. In a video shared by Rashida on Instagram, the two are seen cutting the cake together, as the people around them (including Alia’s sister Shaheen Bhatt) sing Happy Birthday. “My dream birthday,” the caption read.

Though Alia sings for Rashida and cuts the cake with her, she was unable to eat any of it. The actor tells her in the video, “Main cake nahi kha sakti, abhi shuru hua hai diet (I cannot eat the cake, my diet has just started).”

In another video shared online by Rashida, she is seen cutting another cake, this time with Mahesh Bhatt and Soni Razdan singing Happy Birthday for her. She then feeds a piece of cake to Mahesh and Soni feeds a piece of cake to her. “I am so lucky,” the caption read.

Alia has been spending time with her boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor and Shaheen during the lockdown. Recently, Ranbir’s sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni shared pictures with Alia and Shaheen at a family gathering.

Riddhima posted a collage of pictures with Ranbir, Alia and Shaheen and captioned it, “My comfort zone #familia.” Neetu Kapoor and Shweta Bachchan Nanda’s son Agastya were also part of the gathering.

Also read | Daniel Radcliffe apologises to hurt Harry Potter fans after JK Rowling’s anti-trans tweets: ‘Transgender women are women’

On the work front, Alia was shooting for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi when the coronavirus crisis hit the country and stalled all shoots. While initial reports suggested that the set had been dismantled, it is now being said that it has only been covered to protect it from the rains.

Meanwhile, Alia will be seen sharing screen space with Ranbir for the first time in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra. The first instalment of the fantasy trilogy, which also stars Mouni Roy, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkineni and Dimple Kapadia, is scheduled to release on December 4. However, reports suggest that the much-delayed film might take longer to hit the screens, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Follow @htshowbiz for more