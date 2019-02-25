Alia Bhatt performs on Janhvi Kapoor’s Zingaat at friend’s sangeet. Watch video

Actor Alia Bhatt has her hands full with work commitments this year. The actor is currently basking in the success of Gully Boy and has two more films lined up for release this year – Kalank and Brahmastra. Before returning to work on Brahmastra starring Ranbir Kapoor, the actor took a small break to attend the wedding of her best friend Devika Advani.

Alia attended the wedding in Delhi and had a blast taking part in the pre-wedding celebrations. A video of her entire dance performance with her girl gang at the sangeet has surfaced on the internet. Dressed in a lehenga-choli, Alia can be seen dancing with the group on the superhit song Zingaat from Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter’s Dhadak. The song was originally a part of the National Award-winning Marathi film Sairat, of which Dhadak was a remake.

Earlier, pictures from her friend’s haldi, sangeet and wedding ceremony featuring Alia as a bridesmaid had gone viral on the internet. The Raazi actor was seen in a royal blue lehenga paired with traditional jewellery for the wedding. She had chosen a pastel green kurta-salwar for the haldi ceremony and a pastel green lehenga for the mehendi.

She had also delivered an emotional speech for the bride who tied the knot with Varun Jain. She had said in her speech, “When I was younger, Bobby and I would play this game called actor-actress. And we made this pact that every time she was at her house, she would be the actress and every time I would be at my house I would be the actress. But only that pact was never followed, because she always made sure that I was the boy.”

Alia also follows her friend’s husband Varun on Instagram and had shared a picture from their wedding ceremony. She had captioned it, “There’s no better feeling than watching your best friend marry the man of her dreams AND her best friends dreams. This wedding was all things beautiful.. Can’t belive my baby girl is married. I love you guys..” Alia’s mother Soni Razdan had also congratulated the newlyweds in reaction to the post.

