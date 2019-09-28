Amitabh Bachchan bags Dadasaheb Phalke award, Housefull 4 and Saand Ki Aankh trailers launched: Top entertainment news of the week

bollywood

As the week comes to an end, here’s a look at some of the biggest events in the entertainment industry. From Amitabh Bachchan bagging the highest honour for Indian film awards – Dadasaheb Phalke - to a dance reality show becoming the centre of melodrama with engagements and breakup and Priyanka Chopra, here’s all that made for top headlines this week in showbiz:

Dadasaheb Phalke award

Amitabh Bachchan was awarded the Dadasaheb Phalke award for his contribution to Indian cinema earlier this week. The actor was humbled to have bagged the prestigious award. He took to his blog and social media to express his gratitude. “Amitabh took to his blog and poured his heart out. “The overwhelming love and appreciation from the moment of the declaration of the DPA (Dadasaheb Phalke Award) has been most humbling... It numbs you into a block of ice that has been kept away from the warmth of its melting for ages... cold dry and blocked that is how you feel on its happening. Then you succumb to it and begin to acknowledge its presence and worth and its delivery,” he wrote.

Housefull 4 trailer memes

Akshay Kumar launched the first trailer of the upcoming film in his hit comedy franchise Housefull. Starring Riteish Deshmukh, Kriti Sanon, Bobby Deol and Boman Irani, the film is written and directed by Farhad Samji and is touted to be a reincarnation comedy. Set in two time periods -- 1419 and 2019, Housefull 4 soon became the target for fresh memes and jokes online. The film is slated for release on October 25, when it will clash with Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar-starrer Saand Ki Aankh and Rajkummar Rao-starrer Made in China.

Controversy around Saand Ki Aankh

Soon after Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar launched the first trailer of their sports biopic Saand Ki Aankh, veteran actor Neena Gupta objected to young actors being cast for the role of oldest women shooters. Neena had tweeted, “Yes, I was just thinking about this. Hamari umar ke role toe kamsekam humse kara lo bhai (At least cast us for the role that suit our age)”.

Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra is out and about promoting her upcoming Hindi film The Sky Is Pink. Talking about how husband and American singer Nick Jonas turned emotional after watching the film, Priyanka said in an interview that she saw him sobbing and wiping a tear as they saw the film in Italy. When she asked him if he was crying, he said, “No you are crying.” She went on to reveal how he held her and said, “Can you facetime Shonali (Bose) as I want to tell her that this is the reason we become actors, for films like this.”

Nach Baliye

Contestants on Nach Baliye 9 ensured the dance reality show was one of the top newsmakers this week. While one couple exchanged rings on the sets, another announced their breakup amidst allegations of cheating. Faisal Khan and Muskaan Kataria quit Nach Baliye 9 after Faisal hurt his knee and soon broke up on rather a sour note. Muskaan told Hindustan Times in a recent interview that they would have split even if they continued to perform on the show, Faisal has called her ‘the biggest mistake’ of his life. “Yes, we have parted ways. We were a couple obviously. I would never lie to my family and my followers/lovers about something so important and sensitive. Our families were involved and knew about us, if we kids would have been wrong and faking it, both our families would have stopped us and not supported us. In fact even the channel and production house wouldn’t have accepted us,” Muskaan had said. Faisal, nonetheless, refuted the allegations of cheating.

