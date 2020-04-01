e-paper
Ananya Panday says self-isolation is surreal: 'I'm not socialising with my friends'

Ananya Panday says self-isolation is surreal: ‘I’m not socialising with my friends’

Actor Ananya Panday says she’s finding the coronavirus lockdown surreal, as she hasn’t taken a break for more than three days since she began acting professionally.

Updated: Apr 01, 2020 17:20 IST
Sangeeta Yadav
Sangeeta Yadav
Hindustan Times
Ananya Panday at actor Armaan Jain's wedding reception in Mumbai.
Ananya Panday at actor Armaan Jain's wedding reception in Mumbai.(IANS)
         

She calls herself a “serial chiller”, and actor Ananya Panday seems to be making the most of her time with her sister, Rysa, during the 21-day lockdown. From baking cookies, taking part in quarantakshri, to painting, she has her hands full. “It’s best to make the most of it since we aren’t able to go out,” the actor says.

With work taking a backseat, the 21-year-old is missing the sets. “It’s a very different time and a surreal feeling for me, because ever since I’ve started shooting, I’ve never stayed at home for this long. I’ve been working back-to-back and never got this long a break. I would take a break from work for not more than three days. But now, it has been more than a week and I’m already missing work. I hope the crisis gets over and I can get back to it soon,” she shares.

 

The shootings of Ananya’s upcoming films — Khaali Peeli opposite Ishaan Khatter and Fighter alongside Vijay Devarakonda — have also got pushed as a result. “It has affected my work and everyone else’s as well. The shooting of two of my films has got pushed. Everything is postponed, leading to major losses, but health is more important than anything else,” says Panday.

Also read: Siddhant Chaturvedi catches Ishaan Khatter red-handed for not watching Inside Edge 2, watch reaction

Given how some people are still going out, Ananya feels, “They should understand why we are self-isolating ourselves. I am not socialising with my friends, and we must take precautions. Only then we can stop this virus from spreading further.”

