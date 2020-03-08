Baaghi 3 box office day 2: Tiger Shroff, Shraddha Kapoor film sees a drop, makes Rs 33 crore

bollywood

Baaghi 3, starring Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor, saw a dip in collections on day 2, says a report in Box Office India. The film made an estimated Rs 15.50-16 crore.

The report adds that while a dip was expected in non-metro sectors, even multiplexes have seen a fall of 5%. The chief reason was the coronavirus scare after the first confirmed cases were reported in the Delhi-NCR region. This has taken the overall total to Rs 33 crore.

The film, however, became the biggest opener this year when it debuted on Friday, making Rs 17.50 crore. It was ahead of Ajay Devgn’s Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, which had made Rs 15.10 crore on its first day of release.

Baaghi 3 has been applauded for its action sequences but panned by critics otherwise. The Hindustan Times review said, “In the third iteration of the Baaghi franchise, Tiger is beating up anything and everything that can be broken or shredded -- men, cars, tanks, helicopters, his shirts. He bounces off buildings, treads on air; delivers triple roundhouse kicks and does devastating stuff with his hands and feet.”

“Baaghi 3 has absolutely nothing to do with geo-politics or, for that matter, common sense. There might be a nation and army pursuing Ronnie, but they would rather be killed than shoot first. The reason why people are being kidnapped from south Asia and being sent to Syria is pulpy to the point of being hilarious. Vijay Verma’s Pakistani character gets his accent from Hyderabad for some reason,” it continued.

The film, starring Tiger and Shraddha in the lead, also stars Riteish Deshmukh, Jackie Shroff and Ankita Lokhande in prominent roles. The film centres around Tiger’s daring rescue mission to save his older brother, played by Riteish, from terrorists in Syria.

On Saturday, Riteish had posted a picture of himself, standing atop two tanks, imitating Ajay Devgn in a scene from 1991 film Phool Aur Kaante.

