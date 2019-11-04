Bollywood chokes on Delhi air: Rishi Kapoor, Arjun Rampal join Priyanka Chopra in speaking about pollution

bollywood

Several Bollywood actors have taken to social media to raise awareness about the air pollution in New Delhi and its surrounding areas. On Monday, the Air Quality Index showed that major pollutants remain in the ‘severe’ category. The AQI on Sunday was the highest it has been since 2016.

Actors such as Priyanka Chopra, Arjun Rampal, Dia Mirza, Swara Bhasker and Rishi Kapoor, among others, tweeted about the issue. On Sunday, Priyanka posted a picture of herself wearing a mask, and captioned it, “Shoot days for #thewhitetiger. It’s so hard to shoot here right now that I can’t even imagine what it must be like to live here under these conditions. We r blessed with air purifiers and masks. Pray for the homeless. Be safe everyone.”

Actor and writer Lisa Ray has shared a couple of pictures of herself on Instagram, both of which show her wearing a pollution mask. She captioned one of the pictures, “Delhi. As an individual with compromised immunity due to the maintenance therapy I’m on for my condition, just can’t take a chance with the appalling conditions in Delhi. If Beijing could clean up its act, what it’s gonna take to clean up our nation’s capital?”

Arjun Rampal on November 2 tweeted, “Just landed in Delhi,the air here is just unbreathable. Absolutely disgusting what has become of this city.The pollution is visible, dense smog. People are in masks. How much more disaster does one need to wake up and do the right thing? Tell ourselves we are wrong. #DelhiBachao.”

Swara Bhasker on Sunday shared a selfie from New Delhi, and captioned it, “Raat ke dhaii bajey.. sunsaan sadak.. smog aur pradooshan sey phephadey jamm gaye hain.. saans nahi li jaa rahi.. magar.. Instagram upload chaloo hai!”

Prolific Twitter user, actor Rishi Kapoor on Sunday shared a popular meme which reads, “Breathlessness, palpitation, moist eyes... You’re either in love or in Delhi.”

Actor Dia Mirza wondered how the BCCI could allow a cricket match to take place in the capital in current conditions. “This. Is. Beyond. Absurd. #AirQuality index is off the charts @BCCI how can you be so ignorant?” she wrote on Twitter.

The third edition of the road rationing measures kicked in on Monday as an emergency action to control pollution. Under the scheme, private cars with odd-numbered registration plates will be allowed to run on odd dates and those with even-numbered plates will ply on even dates from 8am to 8pm, barring Sundays.

