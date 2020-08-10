Chunky Panday refutes rumours of playing Ananya Panday’s father in Fighter

bollywood

Chunky Panday has dismissed rumours that he will share screen space with daughter Ananya Panday in Puri Jagannadh’s Fighter. The film, which will mark the Bollywood debut of south star Vijay Deverakonda, is a pan-India film that will release in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.

In an interview with Mumbai Mirror, Chunky said that he has two big projects in the pipeline, but Fighter is not one of them. “I’d love to play Ananya’s father, but right now, what you’re hearing are just rumours. I’d wanted my daughter to be a doctor like my parents, but she chose to follow me into the movies and I was so proud and thrilled when she bagged a Filmfare Award which has eluded me. I’ve told her every film is a kundali and it’s for her to chart her own destiny,” he said.

Director Puri Jagannadh announced that Ananya was a part of Fighter in February this year. “Couldn’t be more excited to join a pan-India film. Thank you @purijagan, for this opportunity! Looking forward to a super fun time on the set. #AnanyaPandayVijayDeverakonda,” she replied to his tweet.

Couldn't be more excited to join a pan - India film😊Thank you @purijagan, for this opportunity! Looking forward to a super fun time on the set😊#AnanyaPandayVijayDeverakonda https://t.co/JKQWJ2pOgr — Ananya Panday (@ananyapandayy) February 20, 2020

Meanwhile, Chunky will be seen next as a serial killer in the Zee5 series Abhay 2. The show, which also stars Kunal Kemmu, Asha Negi, Ram Kapoor, Raghav Juyal and Bidita Bag, will begin streaming on August 14.

Talking about the character, Chunky had told Hindustan Times, “It is a three-dimensional character –a lovable uncle by day and a killer by night. I have modelled him on my school teacher who was an affable man, kind and timid, but with a terrible temper. I had a love-hate relationship with him. I have moulded him around that, the same hairstyle, a slight stoop and the walk with a faint hint of a limp. He is the kind of character at whom kids will laugh but when he transforms, you don’t want to be anywhere near him.”

