Did Katrina Kaif-Ranbir Kapoor’s breakup inspire Babita Kumari’s story in Zero? Here’s her answer

Shah Rukh Khan’s Zero released last week but failed to make a mark. The film garnered mixed reviews, with a sizable number of people panning it, while a small group appreciating its performances. Among the three principal characters, Katrina Kaif’s portrayal as Babita Kumari has come up for praise.

Playing a dark and disturbed character, Katrina got into the skin of the character with all its complexities. However, on social media, her portrayal as a star who is caught in the midst of a nasty break-up with another actor, played by Abhay Deol, seems to reflect her real-life break-up with Ranbir Kapoor. Now, speaking to Film Companion, Katrina has cleared the air on the similarities between the fictional character and its supposed reflection of her life.

Speaking to Anupama Chopra, Katrina said: “I knew that people are gonna try (and connect the dots) but I also knew that when they see the film they can’t do that because the pitch of that character is so different. The pitch of that character is not me... that’s not me. That’s not my behaviour. To me the way she’s talking, to me it is outlandish as a person that I am.”

Zero is the journey of a dwarf who travels from Meerut to America and in the process, meets and falls for reigning superstar called Babita Kumari, played by Katrina Kaif. His inspiration is Aafia Yusufzai Bhinder, played by Anushka Sharma, a brilliant scientist with cerebral palsy.

Katrina’s last film, Thugs of Hindostan, bombed badly at the box office. The Yash Raj Films was mounted on very large sets, boasted of three big stars including Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan and Katrina and one of its songs was a rather catchy one, Suraiyya Jaan. However, the story’s disconnect with the audience and its VFX which reminded many of Hollywood’s Pirates of Caribbean, meant that the film was a disaster at the box office.

First Published: Dec 28, 2018 14:30 IST