Dilip Kumar’s brother dies of Covid-19, Chadwick Boseman was convinced he’d get fit for Black Panther 2

bollywood

Updated: Sep 03, 2020 10:51 IST

Top 5 entertainment news stories of the day:

Adipurush: Saif Ali Khan plays Lankesh, the world’s most intelligent demon in Prabhas starrer. See poster

The makers of Prabhas-starrer Adipurush released a new poster of the film, introducing the villain. Actor Saif Ali Khan will be seen as Lankesh in the film. The poster shows the English alphabet A in a huge font. Towards the top end of it, we can see a graphic showing the 10 heads of Saif as Lankesh.

(Read full story here)

Mumbai Police say Sushant Singh Rajput’s family recorded statement in presence of OP Singh, father said ‘feel suicide might be out of dejection’

Sushant Singh Rajput’s father KK Singh has told the Mumbai Police in his statement that he believes his son might have “done suicide out of dejection”. Singh had earlier filed an FIR in Patna, accusing his girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and her family members of abetment to suicide.

(Read full story here)

Dwayne Johnson and his family test positive for Covid-19, actor calls it ‘most challenging, difficult thing’ they ever had to endure

Pro-wrestler turned Hollywood actor Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson said in a video message posted on social media on Wednesday that he, his wife and their two young children tested positive for Covid-19 in recent weeks but that they all have recovered and are healthy.

(Read full story here)

Dilip Kumar’s younger brother Ehsan Khan dies at 90, had tested positive for Covid-19

Ehsan Khan, the younger brother of veteran actor Dilip Kumar, passed away on Wednesday at the Lilavati Hospital. The demise took place at 11 pm, the hospital said. Ehsan, 90 years old, had tested positive for Covid-19 and also had heart disease, hypertension, and Alzheimer’s, according to the Lilavati Hospital.

(Read full story here)

A week before his death, Chadwick Boseman was convinced he’d beat cancer and regain weight for Black Panther 2

Chadwick Boseman was convinced that he would beat cancer and be fit to film Black Panther 2, even as recently as a week before his death on August 28. The actor had been fighting a private battle against colon cancer for four years, with only a handful of people outside his family aware of his condition.

(Read full story here)

Follow @htshowbiz for more