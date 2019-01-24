Disha Patani ridiculed online for copy-pasting wrong text for paid Instagram post

Actor Disha Patani was ridiculed on social media for an error she made in captioning one of her paid Instagram posts. Disha appeared to have pasted text meant as a message to her (or her team), which was included in the now deleted post, an advertisement for a mobile phone.

“Hey - final video is here. Will mail you the high res video in something so please use that as the final video to be uploaded. Caption below,” Disha wrote on the post, which was spotted by people on social media. “Golden rule: Read twice before posting,” one person wrote.

disha patani is an advertising agency nightmare pic.twitter.com/mlu6gkhure — n (@themdavesaves) January 22, 2019

“A dream client for any marketing agency,” wrote another commentor on Twitter. “Ctrl C+ Ctrl V isn’t enough to copy. It requires brain too,” pointed out yet another person. One person on Twitter also made fun of her name, which rhymes with ‘pata nahi’ (don’t know). “Copy Paste kaise karte hai yeh Disha ko Patani,” wrote the person.

A dream client for any marketing agency 😍 #DishaPatanipic.twitter.com/p1y8aG8Iqr — Tamil Deadpool (@tamildeadpool) January 22, 2019

Ctrl C+ Ctrl V isn't enough to copy. It requires brain too 😂 — Vishesh Arora (@vishesharora19) January 22, 2019

Copy Paste kaise karte hai yeh Disha ko Patani — LowCash Rahul (@NayaGamer) January 22, 2019

Disha has since corrected the caption. The video shows the Baaghi 2 actor in a variety of yoga poses, before she is given a Samsung phone ‘with a wide angle camera’. Disha then proceeds to take pictures of herself with the new phone.

A similar situation happened in the past when Anushka Sharma plugged a Google Pixel phone, but revealed that she’d posted the ad with an iPhone.

Also read: Anushka Sharma posts promotional photos for Pixel2XL from iPhone, gets called out

Disha is often spotted with her rumoured boyfriend, actor Tiger Shroff. The two appeared together in Baaghi 2, and are likely to reunite for the third entry in the series.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Jan 24, 2019 10:25 IST