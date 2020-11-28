Durgamati song Baras Baras is about Bhumi Pednekar and Karan Kapadia’s romance, Kangana talks of her legal cases, abuses

Updated: Nov 28, 2020, 13:39 IST

Here are the top 5 entertainment news stories of the day:

Baras Baras: Bhumi Pednekar can’t take her eyes off Karan Kapadia in this Durgamati song. Watch

Durgamati song Baras Baras is out and it shows Bhumi Pednekar’s character fall in love with Karan Kapadia’s. The two make a cute couple in their early stages of love.

Kangana Ranaut talks of her legal cases, abuses she has faced: ‘Aaditya Pancholi and Hrithik Roshan seem like kind souls’

Kangana Ranaut reacted to a statement made by Mumbai’s mayor Kishori Pednekar on Bombay High Court’s decision to set aside BMC notice to the actor. Kangana says the legal cases and insults she has faced in recent past from Aditya Pancholi and Hrithik Roshan, make them look like kind souls.

Hema Malini, Dharmendra become grandparents again as daughter Ahana gives birth to twin girls

Actors Hema Malini and Dharmendra have become grandparents again. Their younger daughter Ahana has given birth to twin girls. The babies were born on November 26.

Coolie No 1 trailer: Varun Dhawan, Sara Ali Khan recreate the Govinda-Karisma magic in remake. Watch

Coolie No 1 trailer: Varun Dhawan, Sara Ali Khan star in this remake of David Dhawan’s 1995 comedy hit starring Govinda and Karisma Kapoor in the lead. Check out the trailer here.

Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives review: All bark no bite, this desi Netflix show fails to get even trash TV right

Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives review: Netflix and Dharmatic bring a new reality series on the lives of Bollywood wives Maheep Kapoor, Bhavana Panday, Neelam Kothari Soni and Seema Khan.

