Farah Khan was in her ‘nightie’ when she got epic birthday surprise from Nushrat Bharucha and Diana Penty. See pics

Updated: Jan 10, 2020 11:02 IST

Filmmaker-choreographer Farah Khan, who turned 55 on Thursday, received a sweet surprise from her friends. Several Bollywood celebrities including actors Nushrat Bharucha, Diana Penty, Sanjay Kapoor, Aditi Rao Hydari and casting director Mukesh Chhabra turned up at her house on Thursday night to wish her.

Farah, who was all set to doze off, did not see the surprise coming. She shared a group photo on her Instagram account and wrote, “When ur in ur nightie ready to hit the bed n people land up to surprise wish u.. u know they truly lov u!! #friends #birthdaygirl #madbunch #bestnite #pastmybedtime.”

Meanwhile, Farah also received birthday wishes from a number of celebrities, including actors Katrina Kaif, Kartik Aaryan, Madhuri Dixit, Anil Kapoor, Raveena Tandon and Ananya Panday.

On the work front, Farah will join hands with filmmaker Rohit Shetty for a musical actioner, which she has described as the ‘mother of all entertainers’. Announcing the collaboration in an Instagram post, she had written, “What is meant to be will Always find a Way.. excited & Emotional both,to be on this journey with my dearest @itsrohitshetty .. together with the Lov we share for Films , we will create “the Mother of All Entertainers”! #inshallah ..Lov u Rohit. @rohitshettypicturez @reliance.entertainment.”

Talking about the film, Farah had told PTI, “Rohit and I are both extremely excited for the collaboration. We are making a really big, massive Bollywood musical. It’ll be absolutely my kind of a movie. Rohit and I are probably the last two left to make this kind of big, entertaining cinema.”

Farah, who made her directorial debut with Main Hoon Na in 2004, has also directed films like Om Shanti Om and Happy New Year. Rohit, meanwhile, is known for the Golmaal films, Singham and Simmba. He is currently busy with his upcoming directorial venture Sooryavanshi, starring Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif.

