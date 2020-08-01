Friendship Day 2020: From Kareena Kapoor-Amrita Arora to Ranveer Singh-Arjun Kapoor, the real life Bollywood best mates

bollywood

Bollywood is full of stories of awesome best friends. From Dil Chahta Hai to Sholay, we have seen friendships in all their flavours. But did you know about the real life best friends of Bollywood stars?

On Friendship Day, here are five pairs of friends who care for each other and have a tonne of fun each time they are together. Check them out:

Arjun Kapoor and Ranveer Singh

Gunday (2014) was the first time they worked together in a film but earned a friendship for life. They again worked together in Finding Fanny but Ranveer has only a cameo in the movie. The two were a house on fire when they shared the stage on AIB’s Roast and the couch on Koffee With Karan. They leave crazy comments on each others social media posts and affectionately call the other Baba, even since the days of Gunday.

Talking about Ranveer, Arjun had told Mid-day in an interview, “He still gatecrashes my dubbing, sends long voice messages after watching my songs and kisses me on the cheeks. Our connection remains unaffected. I tell Deepika [Padukone, Singh’s wife] that I am her souten. We have been consistently warm.”

Kareena Kapoor and Amrita Arora

Kareena Kapoor and Amrita Arora are part of a stylish foursome that also includes their sisters--Karisma and Malaika. However, Amrita is her best friend. Talking about her, Kareena had once said, “I really like that girl. She’s fun, easygoing, hassle free and honest... just like me. Our friendship cannot be measured against other filmy friendships.”

Kareena even recently shared a throwback picture with Amrita. “Lockdown nostalgia .... besties then and besties now,” it was captioned.

Kajol and Karan Johar

Like all friendships, Kajol and Karan Johar’s friendship also went through a rough patch a few years ago. They have worked together in films such as Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham and My Name Is Khan but things turn sour during the release of his film Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. Karan and Ajay Devgn got into an online spat and Kajol chose to side with her husband, which hurt Karan.

However, soon they mended things between them after the birth of Karan’s twins Yash and Roohi. Kajol and Ajay even featured in an episode of Koffee With Karan. He said that though he wrote in his autobiography that he would never be friends again with Kajol, it turned out to be a lie. He spoke with great affection for his best friend, remembering the first time he met her and how she would make fun of his outfit choices.

Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan

Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan’s friendship has seen its lows but the two are good friends now. The make cameos in each other’s movies besides promoting them on the social media. While Shah Rukh had done a cameo in Salman’s Tubelight, Salman performed a special dance number in Shah Rukh’s last film, Zero.

Thanking Salman for his cameo, Shah Rukh had tweeted, “Thank u bhai from our whole team at Zero. Phir se aapka gaal choomne ka mann kar raha hai!! (Feeling like kissing on your cheek once again).” Shah Rukh has also made appearances on Bigg Boss and their jodi is always a hit with fans.

Ananya Panday, Suhana Khan and Shanaya Kapoor

Ananya, Suhana and Shanaya have been besties ever since they were babies. While Ananya is the daughter of Chunky Panday, Sushana is the daughter of Shah Rukh Khan and Shanaya is the daughter of Sanjay Kapoor. Their mothers the girls themselves, often share pictures of the three from when they were kids.

While Ananya has already made her debut with Student of the Year 2 and is working on her next, Shanaya is assisting on the Gunjan Saxena biopic and Suhana is also expected to join films soon.

