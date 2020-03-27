e-paper
Home / Bollywood / Gul Panag shuts down troll who called her privileged, says ‘My husband is flying a plane, is exposed to crowded spaces’

Gul Panag shuts down troll who called her privileged, says ‘My husband is flying a plane, is exposed to crowded spaces’

Gul Panag shut down a troll for calling her privileged amid the coronavirus lockdown.

bollywood Updated: Mar 27, 2020 09:54 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Gul Panag is a pilot herself.
Gul Panag is a pilot herself.
         

Actor Gul Panag had a biting reply for a Twitter user who called her privileged for welcoming the 21-day nationwide lockdown. Gul wrote in her response that her husband was risking his health as a pilot, exposing himself to possible infection in crowded areas.

On March 24, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of the coronavirus. In response, Gul had tweeted, “No other way! Had to be done.” Reacting to this, one person wrote, “Adventure for privileged like you.”

 

To this, Gul replied, “Really? You’re on Twitter. My husband’s flying a plane bringing people back home as I type. Everyday for last few days, in fact. Exposed to crowded places with no WFH option. Because ‘essential’ service. Till tonight.”

 

Gul married her husband, Rishi Attari, in 2011. They have one son. On Thursday, she shared a series of videos on Instagram stories, showing her taking a quick walk with her son and two dogs downstairs. She also posted workout videos. Gul most recently appeared in Rangbaaz Phirse, Pawan & Pooja, and the Amazon spy series The Family Man.

Also read: Books, shows, films that chillingly predicted coronavirus pandemic, from Big Bang Theory to creepy K-drama

Calling 2019 a great year for her, she told IANS in an interview, “I think this is a great year for me with diverse characters. Of course, with the opportunity of playing a part in Rangbaaz Phirse I have got a wider reach. But honestly speaking, I want opportunities coming my way from people who watch me on screen and believe in my talent. I really cannot go out loud and do PR exercises. If my work does not speak volumes, then that is not meant to be.”

