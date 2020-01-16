Inside Sidharth Malhotra’s birthday bash: Actor parties with Kiara Advani, Karan Johar, Aditya Roy Kapur. See pics, video

bollywood

Actor Sidharth Malhotra celebrated his 35th birthday in the company of his industry friends and fans. Pictures and videos from Wednesday’s starry celebrations in Mumbai are now online.

Spotted at the bash were Shershaah co-star Kiara Advani, mentor Karan Johar, Marjaavaan co-star Rakul Preet Singh, Ek Villain and Marjaavaan co-star Riteish Deshmukh and actor Aditya Roy Kapur, among others. The actor was seen in a red coloured check shirt and pair of black trousers. He was all smiles as he posed with industry friends. In a video from the celebrations, the actor can be seen cutting a cake (two cakes in all) with waiting paparazzi and later posing with fans. In one of the pictures, he can be seen posing with a gift his fans presented him -- a collage of his pictures, over the years.

A number of the big names were earlier spotted reaching the venue in their respective cars. On the occasion of his birthday, the first-look posters of his upcoming film based on the Kargil War, Shershaah were unveiled. Taking to Instagram, Karan Johar, who is the film’s maker, wrote: “We bow our heads in respect & pay an ode to the brave journey of the Kargil War hero through our film. Presenting @sidmalhotra in the UNTOLD TRUE STORY of Captain Vikram Batra (PVC) - #Shershaah. Releasing 3rd July, 2020.”

The two posters show Sidharth amid heavy action -- while one is a close shot of Sidharth, in which he appears to be a reflective mood, the second shows him in action with other soldiers as they navigate a hilly terrain. The film is a biopic on Captain Vikram Batra of the Indian Army, who died while recapturing Indian territories from Pakistani intruders during the Kargil War in 1999.

The film also stars Kiara Advani. The film, being directed by debutant director Vishnu Varadhan and will hit the screens on July 3, 2020.

