Janhvi Kapoor walks the ramp with brother Arjun Kapoor, calls the experience ‘special’

Updated: Jan 27, 2020 19:13 IST

It was an extremely special experience for actor Janhvi Kapoor, as she walked the ramp for designer Anamika Khanna with her half-brother and actor Arjun Kapoor. She shared a picture with him from the fashion show in Kolkata and wrote, “It was so special to walk the ramp at @blenderspridefashiontour for @anamikakhanna.in with @arjunkapoor, loved it!! #blenderspridefashiontour.”

Earlier, Janhvi shared a picture with Arjun and Anamika from the fashion show and wrote, “No one embodies authentic Indian craftsmanship like @anamikakhanna.in. Felt nothing but pride to don one of her beautiful creations at #BlendersPrideFashionTour in Kolkata. A stunning ode to tradition and heritage with a dash of modernity. Thank you @blenderspridefashiontour for this memorable evening. #MyCraftMyPride.”

Arjun and Janhvi developed a strong bond after he stood by her like a rock after the untimely demise of her mother and legendary actor Sridevi. The two appeared on the sixth season of the chat show Koffee With Karan together.

During an earlier interview with Mumbai Mirror, Arjun said that though his relationship with Janhvi was born out of “the worst of circumstances”, they are slowly becoming close. “I am still discovering them, and I don’t like to speak too much about it as mujhe lagta hai ke nazar na lage. We were brought together by the worst of circumstances but we’re trying to make the best of it. There is a long way to go before I can truly say that I know them inside out. We have a WhatsApp group that keeps us connected all the time,” he said.

Arjun is currently busy shooting for Kaashvie Nair’s as yet untitled project, which also stars Rakul Preet. The film, said to be a family comedy-drama, also stars Neena Gupta, Soni Razdan, Kanwaljit Singh and Kumud Mishra.

Janhvi, on the other hand, has a number of interesting projects in her kitty including Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, Roohi Afzana, Dostana 2 and Takht.

