e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 25, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Karan Johar’s kids Yash and Roohi don’t want him to eat birthday cake as he will ‘become fat’. Watch funny video

Karan Johar’s kids Yash and Roohi don’t want him to eat birthday cake as he will ‘become fat’. Watch funny video

Karan Johar took to Instagram to share a funny video from his low-key birthday celebration, in which his children Yash and Roohi were seen denying him cake and eating it themselves.

bollywood Updated: May 25, 2020 20:15 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Karan Johar celebrated his birthday with his children Yash and Roohi, and mother Hiroo Johar.
Karan Johar celebrated his birthday with his children Yash and Roohi, and mother Hiroo Johar.
         

Each year, Karan Johar throws a lavish party to celebrate his birthday, but the lockdown put paid to his plans this year. The filmmaker rang in his special day with his mother Hiroo Johar, and twins Yash and Roohi, at his home in Mumbai.

Karan took to Instagram to share a video of his intimate birthday celebration. In the clip, Yash and Roohi blow out the candles on his colourful cake in the shape of the letter K, and sing the ‘Happy Birthday’ song for him, along with Hiroo.

When Karan asks to have a piece of his birthday cake, Yash and Roohi tell him that it will make him ‘fat’. “But it’s my birthday! Let me become a little fat, no, please?” he requests them. However, his children begin eating bits of the cake, without paying any attention to him.

“You all have eaten my birthday cake?! Thanks a ton. It’s my birthday and you all have only celebrated it, cut it and eaten it,” he says, as everyone signs off by saying ‘toodles’.

 

View this post on Instagram

Birthday love !!! #lockdownwiththejohars #toodles

A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar) on

Karan has been sharing videos from his ‘Lockdown With The Johars’ series, in which Yash and Roohi are at their savage best, and mock him for his taste in fashion as well as his weight. The toddlers’ adorable antics have won over the internet.

Also read: Vir Das’ neighbour sneezes on him during altercation, asks his dead parents to haunt actor. Watch video

Meanwhile, Karan has been giving back in a big way during the coronavirus pandemic. He teamed up with Zoya Akhtar to put together the I for India online fundraiser concert, which saw the participation of several Bollywood stars as well as international performers. The concert raised a total of Rs 52 crore for coronavirus relief.

Karan is also contributing to a number of relief funds and humanitarian aid organisations. He has donated to the Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations (PM-Cares) fund, Maharashtra chief minister’s relief fund, Give India, Goonj and the Producers Guild of India, among others.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCyclone Amphan UpdatesCovid-19 Cases IndiaRBIDelhi PoliceCovid-19Bihar Board 10th result 2020Cyclone AmphanBihar Board 10th Result 2020 Live Updates

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In