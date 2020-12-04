Mika Singh, Ammy Virk support Diljit Dosanjh: ‘Kangana Ranaut, shame on you’

bollywood

Updated: Dec 04, 2020, 07:47 IST

As Kangana Ranaut and Diljit Dosanjh’s fight turned ugly on Thursday, the Punjabi actors and singers came out to support him on social media. The community, which has been vocal in its support for farmers’ protest, took on Kangana as she and Diljit were in a Twitter war after she misidentified an elderly woman at the farmers’ protest as ‘Shaheen Bagh dadi Bilkis Bano’ who will protest anywhere for ‘100 rupees’. She later deleted the tweet

As Diljit slammed her for her language for the woman, later identified as Mahinder Kaur, their fight escalated. Among those who tweeted against her and in Diljit’s support were singer Mika Singh, actor Gippy Grewal, singer Ranjeet Bawa and singer-actor Ammy Virk.

I used to have immense respect for @KanganaTeam, I even tweeted in support when her office was demolished. I now think I was wrong, Kangana being a woman you should show the old lady some respect. If you have any ettiquete then apologise. Shame on you.. pic.twitter.com/FqKzE4mLjp — King Mika Singh (@MikaSingh) December 3, 2020

Sharing the photo and tweet of Kangana, Mika wrote, “I used to have immense respect for @kanganaranaut , I even tweeted in support when her office was demolished. I now think I was wrong, Kangana being a woman you should show the old lady some respect. If you have any etiquette then apologise. Shame on you… #farmers.”

Ranjeet took on Kangana for calling Diljit ‘Karan Johar’s paltu’. “#kangna oh tera fufad @diljitdosanjh 2002 vich e star ban gya c teri odo nali vagdi huni dhukki kadd pyi jatt ne sare passe we all love him nd sardar kde kise d gulami nhi krde apne dumm te aya agge tenu app nu pata nhi hona tu kinya d chamchi aa es time #kangna (Kangana, Diljit Dosanjh is much above your station. He became a star in 2002. He has proven himself everywhere. And when have the Sikhs bowed down to anyone? You yourself don’t know whose follower you are right now),” wrote Ranjeet.

A Punjab-based lawyer also sent her a legal notice for allegedly misidentifying the woman. Mahinder Kaur also gave an interview to BBC.

After a day-long online war, Kangana took to Twitter to share multiple tweets, saying she stands with farmers. “I am with farmers, last year I activity promoted agroforestry and donated for the cause as well, I have been vocal about farmers exploitation and their problems also I worry a lot so prayed for resolves in this sector, which finally happened with this revolutionary bill,” she said.

In the second tweet, she said she was certain that the government will address all the doubts on the overrated issue, “This Bill is going to transform farmers lives for better in many ways, I understand the anxiousness and effect of many rumours but I am certain government will address all doubts, please be patient. I am with my farmers and people of Punjab hold a special place in my heart.”

In another tweet, she said the latest reports suggest that the talks with the authorities are yielding results. “My request to Farmers across the nation is don’t let any communists/Khalistani tukde gangs hijack your protests. Latest reports suggest that the talks with the authorities are yielding results. I wish everyone all the best. Hope peace n faith prevails in the nation again, Jai Hind,” she said.