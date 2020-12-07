Neetu Kapoor returns to Mumbai in air ambulance after testing positive for Covid-19, Varun Dhawan in quarantine

bollywood

Updated: Dec 07, 2020, 07:42 IST

Veteran actor Neetu Kapoor and actor Varun Dhawan on Friday tested positive for coronavirus in Chandigarh. The two Bollywood actors, along with Anil Kapoor and Kiara Advani, were shooting for their upcoming movie, Jug Jugg Jeeyo in the city.

According to a source close to the family, Neetu, 62, has returned to Mumbai after her actor-son Ranbir Kapoor made necessary arrangements. “She tested positive for COVID-19 today. So, Ranbir organised the air ambulance for her, to get her back. If she’s here, she will get proper hospitalisation and isolation otherwise she was alone in Chandigarh,” the source said. Dhawan and the film’s director Raj Mehta, who has also contracted the novel virus, have decided to quarantine in Chandigarh. “Varun and even the director have tested positive, though both of them have decided to stay there,” the source added. Earlier, Anil Kapoor took to Twitter and denied the rumours that he has also tested positive for coronavirus.

“In the interest of putting any rumours to rest, I have tested negative for COVID-19. Thank you all for your concern and good wishes,” Anil Kapoor tweeted. A source close to the film said Advani also has tested negative for COVID-19. The cast and crew had undergone a test before starting the film last month. However, none of the other actors have released a statement about their health.

In November, Neetu Kapoor had posted on Instagram that the cast is “COVID tested and safe” ahead of the filming start. Jug Jugg Jeeyo, backed by filmmaker Karan Johar, marks the return of Neetu Kapoor on the big screen.

The veteran actor had last featured in 2013’s Besharam, which also starred Ranbir Kapoor and late husband Rishi Kapoor.