e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 07, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Neetu Kapoor returns to Mumbai in air ambulance after testing positive for Covid-19, Varun Dhawan in quarantine

Neetu Kapoor returns to Mumbai in air ambulance after testing positive for Covid-19, Varun Dhawan in quarantine

Jug Jugg Jeeyo actors Neetu Kapoor and Varun Dhawan have tested positive for the coronavirus. While Neetu returned to Mumbai in an air ambulance, Varun is quarantining in Chandigarh.

bollywood Updated: Dec 07, 2020, 07:42 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Neetu Kapoor and Varun Dhawan have tested positive for Covid-19 while their Jugg Jugg Jeeyo co-star Anil Kapoor has tested negative.
Neetu Kapoor and Varun Dhawan have tested positive for Covid-19 while their Jugg Jugg Jeeyo co-star Anil Kapoor has tested negative.
         

Veteran actor Neetu Kapoor and actor Varun Dhawan on Friday tested positive for coronavirus in Chandigarh. The two Bollywood actors, along with Anil Kapoor and Kiara Advani, were shooting for their upcoming movie, Jug Jugg Jeeyo in the city.

According to a source close to the family, Neetu, 62, has returned to Mumbai after her actor-son Ranbir Kapoor made necessary arrangements. “She tested positive for COVID-19 today. So, Ranbir organised the air ambulance for her, to get her back. If she’s here, she will get proper hospitalisation and isolation otherwise she was alone in Chandigarh,” the source said. Dhawan and the film’s director Raj Mehta, who has also contracted the novel virus, have decided to quarantine in Chandigarh. “Varun and even the director have tested positive, though both of them have decided to stay there,” the source added. Earlier, Anil Kapoor took to Twitter and denied the rumours that he has also tested positive for coronavirus.

“In the interest of putting any rumours to rest, I have tested negative for COVID-19. Thank you all for your concern and good wishes,” Anil Kapoor tweeted. A source close to the film said Advani also has tested negative for COVID-19. The cast and crew had undergone a test before starting the film last month. However, none of the other actors have released a statement about their health.

In November, Neetu Kapoor had posted on Instagram that the cast is “COVID tested and safe” ahead of the filming start. Jug Jugg Jeeyo, backed by filmmaker Karan Johar, marks the return of Neetu Kapoor on the big screen.

The veteran actor had last featured in 2013’s Besharam, which also starred Ranbir Kapoor and late husband Rishi Kapoor.

top news
Farmers across nation break language barriers, join protest
Farmers across nation break language barriers, join protest
SII seeks emergency use authorisation for Covishield in India
SII seeks emergency use authorisation for Covishield in India
Price, capacity key areas as Pfizer files for license in India
Price, capacity key areas as Pfizer files for license in India
Will cash transfers help SC/STs better? A look at a Niti idea
Will cash transfers help SC/STs better? A look at a Niti idea
As border agitations continue, vegetables and fruits may become costlier
As border agitations continue, vegetables and fruits may become costlier
Govt readying vaccine cold storage at airports
Govt readying vaccine cold storage at airports
GST transactions worth Rs 1 lakh crore being probed
GST transactions worth Rs 1 lakh crore being probed
‘Will always be him’: Hardik reveals the player he draws inspiration from
‘Will always be him’: Hardik reveals the player he draws inspiration from
trending topics
GHMC Election Results 2020 LIVEFarmers protest LIVE updatesCOVID 19 Live UpdatesDelhi air qualityFarmers ProtestCovid-19India vs Australia 1st T20 Live

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In