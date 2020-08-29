Pan-India shoots to resume: Are previously apprehensive actors Mona Singh, Sayani Gupta and others ready to shoot now?

bollywood

The coronavirus pandemic and the ensuing destruction of industries and economy sure left many people disheartened and demotivated. While a few actors were brave enough to venture out to resume projects since June, many had said back then that they are either not in a hurry or apprehensive to resume shooting for their respective projects.

However, now that the Government itself has allowed production to resume pan India, are they finally ready to get back to work?

Mona Singh

Initially, yes, I was pretty apprehensive about resuming shoots because it was just too soon after the lockdown. I was happy I didn’t have any prior commitments I had to report to shoot for back then. Now since the government has allowed people to start shooting again, life has to get back to normal, this virus isn’t going anywhere. We have to take care of ourselves. I am starting to shoot for a web series in Kolkata.

Tanuj Virwani

I have to say I feel relatively safe, but having said that, we’ve all been in some kind of isolation for the past five-six months. Now, you will be suddenly surrounded by people. All said and done, you are going to come in close contact with hair and makeup people, co-stars and director. There is still an element of doubt and risk involved. The thing is, of course I have apprehensions. I also live with my parents, they are not exactly young. There is concern not just for yourself, but you also have to be mindful of those who are in higher risk category than us perhaps.

Sayani Gupta

Obviously I felt fine in a photoshoot with just a crew of three people recently, but bigger shoots, I don’t think it’s possible because the thing is, once you are on set, after literally half an hour, people start to forget there is a problem, and start taking it easy. I really don’t think I would be shooting or starting to shoot anytime soon.

Hunar Hale

It really depends, the scenario has changed and become very different. The pattern, the work taking it up considering what to do or not to do has become all the more important. If you want to gout and get back to work, it’s very important to understand what’s the project, what all it requires from you, what you have to give to it, and if it is something which creates stir in your heart. I am in a situation where i have the choice scenario. The fear attached to current scenario vanishes if the project is really good

Shikha Singh

No, I am not really ready. Even though I would love to rejoin shoot as much as I am loving enjoying motherhood at home, I miss shoots terribly, there have been a lot of Covid positive cases on sets. Now, other shows also have Covid positive members. I can’t take that risk with a newborn at home. Even though I know production houses been very hygienic, but it is something that one person’s fault can affect a unit of hundred people.

Deepika Singh

Yes I am ready if any attractive projects comes along, I will give it a try. But looking at the cases, I will take my decision wisely. I will either stay away from family, or outdoors which will be more comfortable since you can isolate yourself. I am an artist, we do have necessities, and it’s boring also sitting at home. But I am taking all precautions. For me, Covid is not finished, it’s just for the flow of GDP government has allowed it. I will only do a web series or advertisements initially, which are smaller duration of shoots. Once the situation is normalised, I will be able to fully commit myself.

