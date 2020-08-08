Pankaj Tripathi asks people to find out health, education budgets for their states: ‘What do you care how much a film earns?’

bollywood

Updated: Aug 08, 2020 15:08 IST

Actor Pankaj Tripathi has ridiculed the public interest in the box office collection of a film, insisting that they should instead focus on getting to know the health and education budgets of their own states and districts. Pankaj says the public involvement in the matter worries him.

Speaking during a promotional interview for his upcoming film Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, Pankaj said, “Aam public ko box office collection se jada uske state mein health aur education ka kya budget hai iski chinta honi chahiye. Apne district me pata hona chahiye ki humare education ka kya budget hai, is saal government ne kya decide kiya hai. Banispat iske ki box office.....khair. Mai ispe chintit hota hu ki public kyu involve ho jati hai? Na profit sharing milna hai. Ya to aap khali hain aur aapke haath mein 4G 5G aa gaya hai to aap 100 crore....Arre kitna kama liya usase aapko kya? Apko milega kya? (Normal public should be concerned about the health and education budget of their states. They should know about latest government policies, education and health system and budget of their districts, instead of box office collections. I often get worried wondering why the public gets involved. They won’t get a share in the profit, is it just because you have a phone and 4G connection? How does it matter what a film earns? Will you get any of it?”

Pankaj Tripathi makes more sense than entire BJP ecosystem. ❤❤

RT if u love him too. pic.twitter.com/9WXg69Z0l3 — Tisha Mishra🇮🇳 (@TishaMishra_) August 7, 2020

Pankaj essays the role of Anup Saxena, father of Gunjan in the film. In a behind-the-scenes video from the sets, Pankaj says that the role was very personal for him and that Gunjan for him, wasn’t Janhvi Kapoor but like his own daughter. “Just like Anup Saxena in the film, I am the same kind of father in real life. I am always after my daughter, I keep telling her to go play lawn tennis.”

Also read: Rhea Chakraborty shares page from Sushant Singh Rajput’s diary, in which he’d expressed gratitude for her and her family

Pankaj also met Gunjan’s father to prepare for his role. “Meeting him was extremely calming for me. When I saw him, I kept observing his body language for a long time. He is a very interesting man, very interesting and very detail-oriented,” Pankaj said in the video..

Follow @htshowbiz for more