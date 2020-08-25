e-paper
Pooja Batra leaves fans shocked as she poses with a red bearded dragon: 'O my God, this so scary'. See pic

Pooja Batra leaves fans shocked as she poses with a red bearded dragon: ‘O my God, this so scary’. See pic

Pooja Batra has shared a daring picture with a red bearded dragon placed on her chest, which saw many of fans getting shocked at the audacity. See it here.

bollywood Updated: Aug 25, 2020 13:11 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Pooja Batra posted a picture with a red bearded dragon.
Pooja Batra posted a picture with a red bearded dragon.
         

Actor Pooja Batra, who is now in Los Angeles, has shared a picture with a red bearded dragon in her arms, leaving her fans surprised.

Sharing the picture, Pooja wrote: “Mornings With My #Dragon #redbeardeddragon.” While many fans wrote to shower their love on the star, calling her beautiful, others expressed their appreciation at her fearlessness. Some were also petrified at the idea. One such a fan wrote: “O my God.... this so scary.” Another fan, appreciating her for being reptile-friendly, wrote: “Omg..! You are a reptile lover ....Me tooo...shooo cute dear they are very few people who love them so dam Proud of you.”

 

View this post on Instagram

Mornings With My #Dragon #redbeardeddragon

A post shared by Pooja Batra Shah (@poojabatra) on

Pooja, who had been staying home with her parents for much of the lockdown period, has been sharing throwbacks, her yoga session pictures and videos as well as photos with husband, actor Nawab Shah, and her parents.

Sharing throwback pictures from he 11-day trek to Mount Everest basecamp, she wrote: “#besthikeofmylife to the #Basecamp of #Mt.Everest #11Dayshike #tbt #hiker With The #Everest in the back #Nimchibazar #Nepal.”

She recently posted a video, perhaps an old one, where she is doing a sirsasana (headstand) like a pro. Sharing it, she wrote: “You don’t have to be a serious Yogi to master a tripod headstand. When you are UpsideDown you get to see the whole from a different angle. #yogawithpoojabatra Catch the whole video on my you tube Chanel- iampoojabatra.”

Also read: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah gets new Anjali and Sodhi, meet the new cast members

Sharing a classic throwback from the Swiss Alps at a place called Chamonix-Mont-Blanc, she wrote: “Heaven is a place on Earth. With the #montblanc behind, #FrenchAlps #Alps #charmonix #tbt”.

In July this year, Pooja and Nawab celebrated their first wedding anniversary and shared unseen pictures from their July wedding in Delhi last year.

