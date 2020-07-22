Pooja Bhatt on nepotism debate: ‘I know more insiders who are outsiders and even more outsiders who are insiders’

bollywood

Updated: Jul 22, 2020 18:52 IST

Actor-filmmaker Pooja Bhatt has weighed in on the raging debate about insiders and outsiders in Bollywood. She said that she is familiar with insiders who remain outsiders in the industry and even more outsiders who become insiders.

“Insider,outsider.. I know more insiders who are outsiders & even more outsiders who are insiders. Some people are born to packs,yet remain lone wolves.Others prefer the safety of the herd no matter who or where they are born to & what profession they aspire to or choose,” Pooja wrote on Twitter.

Recently, in an interview, Kangana Ranaut opened up about how the film industry functions like a ‘mafia’ and tries to sabotage outsiders who refuse to become sycophants. She also lashed out at ‘needy outsiders’ Taapsee Pannu and Swara Bhasker who try to win the favour of the high and mighty of Bollywood by denying the existence of nepotism altogether.

Pooja Bhatt on Twitter

Also read: Sona Mohapatra says Kangana Ranaut ‘takes full advantage of the toxic star system’, adds nepotism must be wiped out

In the past, Pooja responded to allegations of nepotism and claimed that the Bhatts launched more new talent - actors, musicians and technicians - than the entire film industry put together. She also reminded Kangana that she made her debut with Anurag Basu’s Gangster, which was produced by the Bhatts’ banner Vishesh Films.

“There was a time when the Bhatt’s were accused of having something against established actors & made to feel inferior for only working with/launching newcomers & not chasing stars. And now the same people play the nepotism card? Google & tweet guys & won’t even say think & speak,” she said.

Kangana claimed that Vishesh Films did not do her any favour as they wanted to ‘get talented people for free’ and accused Mahesh Bhatt of throwing a slipper at her. Pooja then shared a video of Kangana thanking Mahesh at an awards show and said, “Guess videos lie too?”

The war of words ended with Kangana’s team tweeting, “Pooja ji Kangana is thankful to Vishesh films fr launching her but she wants outsiders to be treated better,She is thankful that her ex broke up with her but she wishes it ws done respectfully,She feels fortunate to fnd success in world run by men but she wishes patriarchy ends.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more