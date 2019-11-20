Prakash Javadekar pushes for ‘soft power of films’ at IFFI 2019 in Goa

bollywood

The 50th edition of the International Film Festival of India kicked off in Goa in a ceremony that witnessed I&B minister Prakash Javadekar urge India’s film industry to use films to ‘further India’s soft power.’ Speaking at the inaugural ceremony, despite his speech being disrupted by activists, Javadekar also promised a single window clearance for those seeking film shooting permissions in the country.

“India’s soft power in film, IT, music… they are soft but important powers. The impact of cinema on our lives is such that characters in films impact our lives and it has the ability to change a person’s character,” Javadekar said.

“Indian films are popular across the world. Wherever I go there are Indian film aficionados, even in China. There is no limitation of language. It is art and performance which touches people’s hearts. We have to further India’s soft power,” Javadekar said.

“Businessmen from all over the world should look at Indian cinema and take it to the world. For shooting, whether it is a desi or videsi films, India has such scenic location sites. For shoots one has to take 15 - 20 permissions. We are starting a single window shooting system. Goa, Leh Ladakh and Andaman and Nicobar will also benefit,” Javadekar pledged.

The 50th edition witnessed Amitabh Bachchan and Rajnikanth, arguably two of the country’s biggest film personalities in attendance along with a host of film personalities including Madhur Bhandarkar, Siddharth Roy Kapur, Kabir Bedi, Prasoon Joshi, Karan Johar, who hosted the evening.

Rajinikanth was conferred the ‘Icon Of Golden Jubilee Award’ for his outstanding contribution to Indian cinema, a first time award beginning with the 50th edition, at the hands of Amitabh Bachchan. One of French cinema’s defining faces actor Isabelle Huppert was conferred with the Lifetime Achievement Award.

Rajinikanth expressed his happiness to receive the prestigious award from Amitabh Bachchan. He dedicated the award to all the producers, directors and technicians who worked in his films, his fans and people of Tamil Nadu.

Bachchan is being honoured with a retrospective of his films. Goa chief minister Pramod Sawant while welcoming the delegates to Goa said: “We should not forget the objectives of cinema as the mirror of our time and the reflection of society.

Lights and luminaries of film industry such as world known Cinematographer and Chairman of IFFI International Jury John Bailey; Indian film maker, and Chairman of Indian jury Priyadarshan and other jury members of Indian and International jury, Maria Lemesheva, Head of Russian delegation, graced the opening ceremony.

The highlight of the festival is the international competition section in which 15 films representing 20 countries competing for the Golden Peacock Award.

The 50th International Film Festival of India, 2019 will witness around 200 best films from 76 countries, 26 feature films and 15 non feature films in Indian panorama section and more than 10,000 people and film lovers are expected to participate in the golden jubilee edition.

The International Film Festival of India (IFFI) aims at providing a common platform to the cinemas across the world to project the excellence of the art of filmmaking.

